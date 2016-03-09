Horrifying Details Emerge In Tyshawn Lee Case

Court Case Reveals Sadistic Perpetrator

By Ken Hare

Chicago Defender Staff Writer

According to media reports, Chicago police have arrested Dwight Boone-Doty and charged him with the murders of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee. The 22-year-old reported gang member was allegedly involved in an ongoing gang conflict in Auburn Gresham this past fall.

According to the police, Lee was targeted due to his father’s alleged gang affiliation. The Sun-Times reported that Boone-Doty, who was locked up on unrelated charges at Cook County Jail, had bragged about shooting Lee to fellow inmates, one of whom informed authorities, who had him wear a wire to get Boone-Doty caught on tape. CPD spokesperson Anthony Gugliemi told reporters that the police “were able to ascertain that Mr. Doty targeted, lured and executed Tyshawn Lee.”

Police have already arrested and charged, Corey Morgan, with first-degree murder of Lee, so it’s unclear what will happen in his case; his lawyer told the Sun-Times that he had nothing to do with Lee’s killing.

Yesterday at his arraignment, prosecutors said the man had plans to torture the boy as part of a macabre gang-war retaliation tactic. During his hearing, prosecutors said Boone-Doty planned to cut off Lee’s fingers and ears. “In my nearly 30 years of policing, I have never witnessed such a hateful act of treachery … and zero regards for human life,” Interim Police Superintendent John Escalante said at a news conference.

