Documentary Series Examines the American Dream: What is it?

ATLANTA – Georgia Public Broadcasting, the PBS affiliate for the state, is rolling out out a new online series called Re:Dream. The series is an immersive, digital-first project taking a look at what it means to “make it” in the 21st century. How do people define “success” and how do they prepare themselves to reach it?

The project invites community members to visit redreamproject.org to watch videos, share their dreams, and find local events.

From February 29 to April 22, forty Re:Dream micro-documentaries (4- to 7-minutes) from five different cities will tell the stories of individuals as they prepare for success, meet obstacles, and pursue, in all its various definitions and nuances, the American dream. By sharing the hopes and struggles of everyday U.S. residents, Re:Dream will find out what opportunities they feel they have access to and if issues of identity — including race, gender, geography, sexuality — impact their ability to grasp those opportunities.

The nationwide project, led by Kansas City Public Television (KCPT), is produced by PBS member stations in fifteen different cities. Each station works closely with local community organizations to host screening and discussion events. The project aims to bolster community dialogue around the changing landscape of available opportunities in the 21st century economy.

Learn more at redreamproject.org. #MyReDream

