Crunch Time: Can Sanders Recover From “Ghetto” Blunder?; Primary Voters Head To Polls In Four States

Days after Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said White people “don’t know what it’s like to live in the ghetto,” he is still feeling the burn from the very group he was trying to convince to support him: African-American voters.

The Vermont senator, who is struggling to win Black votes, stumbled during a debate Sunday in Flint, Michigan, when moderator Don Lemon asked him and front-runner Hillary Clinton to describe their so-called “racial blind spots.”

“When you’re White, you don’t know what it’s like to be living in a ghetto — you don’t know what it’s like to be poor,” Sanders said during the debate. “You don’t know what it’s like to be hassled when you walk down the street or you get dragged out of a car.”

Since then, he’s been hit for his racial insensitivities, with some critics pointing out that Whites also live in impoverished neighborhoods. He tried to clarify the comment Monday, saying ghettos traditionally refer to African-Americans, but the message appears to have gotten lost in translation.

On Tuesday, the Clinton campaign released statements from the mothers of slain Florida teens, Trayvon Martin and Jordan Davis, whose separate shootings underscored the dangers of police brutality against unarmed Black youth.

“Senator Sanders is wrong to suggest that the concept of the ghetto is inextricably connected to Black America,” Trayvon’s mother Sybrina Fulton said in the statement. “We need a president who understands Black families don’t all live in ghettos — and who has a plan to end the racial violence that too often plagues families like mine.”

What do you think, can Sanders overcome the faux pas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Michigan Primaries 2016

As voters in four states took to the polls Tuesday to vote for their candidate in the presidential primary race, contenders are likely keen to learn the result of just one state: Michigan, which is the biggest prize for Democrats and Republicans. The state boasts the largest amount of delegates for the taking since Super Tuesday.

Besides Michigan, voters are headed to the polls in Mississippi. Front-runners Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are expected to widen their leads in both states.

Republican voters will also head to the polls for a primary in Idaho and GOP caucuses in Hawaii. Both come at a time when members of the Republican Party establishment are bewildered at how to counter Trump.

Via The Washington Post:

Trump maintains the support of 34 percent of registered Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, compared with 25 percent for Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, 18 percent for Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and 13 percent for Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

In the Democratic race, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton still leads Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, but her national margin is the smallest in a Post-ABC poll since the beginning of the campaign. The new poll shows Clinton as the favorite of 49 percent of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents compared with Sanders, whose support is at 42 percent. That seven-point lead for Clinton compares with her 19-point advantage in January.

Do you think the Republican Party can come up with a strategy to defeat Trump? Let us know your thoughts.

