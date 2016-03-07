Servants Without Borders Raising Funds To Bring Portable Showers To Flint Residents

[anvplayer video=”4229564″]

Servants Without Borders out of Washington D.C. has launched an initiative to directly address the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

They are currently raising funds to distribute the Pump-n-Spray, a product that transforms a 1.5 gallon bottle of water into a portable shower with the same pressure as a standard shower.

Dawn E. Cole, Vice-Chair, Board for Servants Without Borders, and Essita R. Duncan, Esquire, Chairwoman, Servants Without Borders, joined guest host Jeff Johnson on NewsOne Now to discuss their initiative to bring mobile showers to the residents of Flint amidst the water crisis.

Duncan explained on NewsOne Now that she decided to get involved in helping the people of Flint after a feeling of “hopelessness” and feeling as though there was nothing that she could do. She told Johnson, “As a mom of two small children under the age of six, I became emotionally involved.”

After meeting with Jovan Evans, creator of the Pump-n-Spray, in Montego Bay, Duncan said she made a series of calls to assemble a team, organized, and a few days later was on the ground in Flint preparing the way to distribute the portable shower.

From Servants Without Borders’ GoFundMe page:

#ShowerFlint is one of our many initiatives. It is a social giving/action campaign that addresses the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. We are excited to partner with Jovan Evans, an entrepreneur from the Branson Center for Entrepreneurship, to distribute the Pump-n-Spray, a product that transforms a 1.5 gallon bottle of water into a portable shower with the same pressure as a standard shower.

The Pump-n-Spray portable shower costs $35 per pump; the team is looking to bring 300 portable showers to Flint, MI this coming weekend. Servants Without Borders is also looking for a water company to partner with in order to provide the pump and five gallon water bottles.

If you are interested in helping Servants Without Borders bring a sense of dignity back to the residents of Flint, visit ServantsWithoutBorders.org and visit their GoFundMe page.

