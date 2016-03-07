Fit!Live!Win! Spring Cleaning For Your Body With The 20-Day Dherbs Cleanse

[anvplayer video=”4229565″]

It’s almost time for spring cleaning. As you declutter your home, consider doing the same to your body.

A.D. Dolphin joined guest host Jeff Johnson on NewsOne Now for this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win! to share how the Dherbs 20-Day Cleanse can help transform your life by naturally cleansing and detoxifying the body to aid in necessary weight release, enhancing the immune system, and increasing your energy levels.

According to Dherbs.com:

“Full Body Cleanse is a safe and effective 20-day herbal-based Cleanse that helps you work toward ensuring that your entire body is functioning at an optimal level: your immune system, circulatory system, digestive system, respiratory system, organs, vessels, and more.”

“When your body is operating at peak efficiency, it can help you stay physically and mentally fit, assist in achieving an increased metabolism, help you experience better digestion, and contribute to your feeling more energetic.”

Dolphin explained, “The Dherbs full body cleanse is really an opportunity to feel good” and “cleans out all of your major eliminative channels.”

One of the most important benefits of the Dherbs cleanse is that it will help you “flush out” impurities in the blood, heart, liver, lungs, kidney, colon and skin.

“Diet is everything,” Dolphin said. “The cleanse is going to help you to get over those humps that you haven’t been able to get over … get away from some of those fried foods, get away from those different things that you have been plaguing your body with all these years.”

“The cleanse is going to help you give yourself a fresh start,” said Dolphin. According to the health guru, “one out of every four African-Americans have high blood pressure, 33 percent of African-Americans have diabetes.”

He continued, “We have to change our diet, and the cleanse can help you do that.” Later during the segment, Dolphin revealed a startling statistic: “90 percent of diseases today are diet related.”

“We’re eating our way to sickness; it’s our choice, we’re signing up for it. Forty-seven percent of African-Americans are obese — that’s almost half compared to our counterparts — 32 percent of Caucasians are obese,” said Dolphin.

According to Dherbs.com, the “Full Body Cleanse is an excellent approach to helping your body deal with this excessive amount of foreign substances currently attempting to pollute your lungs, colon, liver, and kidneys, as well as your bloodstream and the rest of your body’s systems and organs.”

The benefits of the Dherbs 20-Day Cleanse also include:

More resilient skin and complexion

Weight release (10-30 pounds)

Enhanced energy levels

Feelings of positivity and clear-mindedness

Enhanced willpower

Stronger immune system

Normalized and regulated body functions

Regularity of bowel movements

Eradication of cravings (especially sugar, junk food, etc.)

Healthy circulation

Healthy libido

