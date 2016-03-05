Brigade Of Bawdy: Jazmine Sullivan And Chrisette Michelle Sexy It Up For Ebony

Just in time for spring, Ebony Magazine has a cover to get us hot for the season!

For their March 2016 “Body” issue the publication has Gabi Fresh, Jazmine Sullivan, Danielle Brooks and Chrisette Michelle as cover models— and the ladies look amazing in sexy army attire.

“Those of us who identify as chunky, curvy, plus-size, big, ample, full-figured, BBW, big-boned, thick, voluptuous, heavy-set or fat are fully aware of the obsession-rejection, push-pull, love-hate relationship society has with our physiques,” says Tomika Anderson, the author behind the cover story. “What others may think about what we do or don’t eat doesn’t matter; the greater judgments, regardless of whether they are favorable, come from within.”

In addition to societal pressures, the piece also touches upon national averages of obesity.

“Although African-American women have the dubious honor of weighing in as the most obese of any group in the country (recent national data finds that 80 percent of Black women are considered overweight or obese), it’s worth noting that nearly 70 percent of Black men are overweight or obese as well, compared with 71 percent of White men and 63 percent of White women,” Anderson adds.

On a less serious note, the cover models are all bosses in their own respect. In addition to major campaigns and endorsement work, Gabi Fresh also has an ongoing line with swimsuitsforall. Sullivan was just nominated for a Grammy for her album Reality Show and is currently on tour. Brooks will be in the upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning Orange is the New Black. And Michele is preparing for her wedding to manager, Douglas Ellison.

We can’t wait to pick up the issue on newsstands this month.

