NewsOne Now Stellar Awards Preview

The 31st Annual Stellar Awards are set to air this Sunday on TV One.

Our News One Now cameras were on hand for this year’s taping of the show in Las Vegas; if you remember, we caught up with Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton. During that exclusive NewsOne Now interview, Clinton told us she is a woman of faith.

In this new exclusive NewsOne Now preview of the Stellars, our cameras caught up with Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Brian Courtney Williams, Hezekiah Walker, Ricky Dillard and several stars on the red carpet to get their thoughts on gospel music, fashion, and much more!

Watch a preview of this year’s Stellars in the video clip above and be sure to watch the Stellar Awards Sunday night at 6PM ET on TV One.

