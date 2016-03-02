Report: Ben Carson Sees No “Path Forward” To GOP Presidential Nomination

A day after a dismal Super Tuesday performance, one-time Republican presidential front-runner Ben Carson is expected to drop out of the race, saying he does not see a “path forward,” according to The Washington Post.

The announcement is said to come Wednesday in a news release, explaining that he will not participate in Thursday’s debate in Detroit, the report says:

Carson, however, will not formally suspend his campaign. Instead, the Republicans said, he has decided to make a speech about his political future on Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, just outside of Washington.

But the announcement will serve as an acknowledgment that Carson’s candidacy is all but over following a disappointing showing in the 11 states that held contests on Tuesday.

The decision follows months of candidate stumbles, staff infighting and strategy shifts derailing what had once appeared to be an unstoppable journey to conservative super-stardom. It also marks the coming departure of the only major the only major African American candidate in the 2016 presidential race.

Carson made a splash on the political scene in early 2013 at the non­partisan National Prayer Breakfast, when he stood beside President Barack Obama and panned his healthcare law, among other things. For the next several years, he was courted as a presidential contender and became a Republican media darling.

Now, as establishment Republican leaders fight for the political lifeblood of their party amid the rise of Donald Trump, they are hoping to narrow the race into a two-man contest. Besides Carson, other candidates include Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

In an effort to winnow the field, Republican operatives told CNN early Wednesday morning that they planned to push Carson to drop out of the presidential race, and instead run for a U.S. Senate seat for Florida.

It’s unclear if he plans to accept the proposal. What do you think; should Carson drop out of the presidential race and run for the U.S. Senate?

SOURCE: Washington Post, CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: Inform

