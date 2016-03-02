Angela Bassett arrived in style to the premiere of London Is Falling. The 57-year old looked fabulous as she walked the red carpet with her husband, fellow actor, Courtney B. Vance. The mom of two slayed in an all black Milly jumpsuit. She wore a deep side part, showing off her blunt bob. Angela kept her makeup clean, with a neutral lip and a smokey eye.

She accented her look with multiple gold bangles that danced up her toned arms and oversized statement rings. I love the peek-a-boo cut out in the midsection, showing off Ms. Bassetts’ extremely toned physique. She has been rocking jumpsuits more frequently during her press runs. Standing at only 5’4″, a jumpsuit will help elongate your figure if you are more petite. Definitely pair with a heel. I wish the hemline was adjusted on Angela so we could have a peek at her shoes!

This Milly jumpsuit is available for $595. Who wore it better, beauties? We want to know! Take our poll below.

DON’T MISS:

Angela Bassett Defines #BlackGirlMagic And Talks Obama While SLAYING In An Orange Jumpsuit

Angela Bassett Was On The Red Carpet This Weekend Looking Like A Bag Of Money And Good Genes

Ciara Is On Fire: Her Comeback From Heartbreak Continues With An Epic Trip To Nigeria

Angela Bassett Shuts The Red Carpet Down With Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: