Atlanta receives national recognition for building affordable housing for senior zitizens

ATLANTA – The City of Atlanta announced today that City Lights, a new senior housing development which the Department of Planning and Community Development Office of Housing contributed $300,000 in federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds to help complete, received GOLD status for 2016 Best 55+ Affordable Rental Community by the National Association of Builders (NAHB). The award was presented recently during the NAHB International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas. The annual program recognizes excellence and innovation in the design, development, lifestyle and marketing of housing.

Collaboration between the Office of Housing and key partners including Mercy Housing Southeast, Invest Atlanta and the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. will make the new construction project possible. Total construction costs are approximately $11.2 million and the complex is expected to be completed in the summer of 2016.

“It is an honor that the City of Atlanta is being recognized for offering state-of-the-art housing options for our seniors,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “It is important that senior citizens have housing near transportation, healthcare and food centers because these resources foster independence and self-sufficiency, and promote a better quality of life. This new residence will accomplish these goals.”

Located in the Old Fourth Ward community, City Lights has 80 one-bedroom affordable apartments, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center, TV and movie room, community kitchen, sun deck, covered garage, WiFi access and a business center. The Wingate Companies and their partner, Columbia Residential are taking the lead in developing the community.

“Our department takes the responsibility of meeting the demand of housing needs for our older residents very seriously,” said Tim Keane, Commissioner of the Department of Planning and Community Development. “City Lights is one of three new senior housing projects citywide. We will continue to work to create affordable housing choices along the Atlanta BeltLine.”

“We continue to see the 55+ market lead the housing industry in both innovation and sales performance. The judges saw wonderful examples of what the mature buyer and renter is looking for, including innovative floor plans, universal design skillfully integrated into the home, communities with beautiful lifestyle amenities and homes located close to local shops, restaurants and parks,” said Tim McCarthy, chairman of NAHB’s 55+ Housing Industry Council.