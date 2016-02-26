Preview Of The White House’s Tribute To Ray Charles

[anvplayer video=”4229590″]

TVOne’s Ray Charles Tribute at the White House airs tonight at 9/8c and features performances by Yolanda Adams, Usher, Anthony Hamilton, Jussie Smollett, Leon Bridges, Andra Day, Brittany Howard, Demi Lovato and Sam Moore, with Rickey Minor as executive music director and Billy Maxwell as music director.

Our News One Now cameras caught up with several of the musical stars to get their thoughts on Ray Charles’ legacy, and captured a bit of the action on the White House stage, which also included President Barack Obama leading the crowd in a sing-a-long at the end of the historic event.

From TV One about the Ray Charles Tribute In Performance at the White House:

In honor of Black History Month, a new all-star music special, Ray Charles Tribute In Performance at the White House, celebrates the legacy of iconic singer, songwriter, composer and musician Ray Charles. The concert premiering Friday, February 26 at 9/8c on TV One, will be the 56th production in the In Performance at the White House series that WETA has produced since 1978.

Be sure to watch Ray Charles Tribute In Performance at the White House tonight at 9/8c on TV One (Check your local listings).

WATCH a behind the scenes look at the White House’s tribute to Ray Charles:

