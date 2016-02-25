Obama To Call Republican Party’s Bluff In Supreme Court Battle

Photo by

News
Home > News

Obama To Call Republican Party’s Bluff In Supreme Court Battle

Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's name is being floated as a potential nominee.


Roz Edward

Posted February 25, 2016
0 reads
Leave a comment

Governor Sandoval being considered for Supreme Court. Mahsa Saeidi reports.

In a bit of political intrigue, President Barack Obama is said to be considering nominating Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, a centrist former federal judge, to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, reports the Washington Post.

If Republican leaders retreat from their threat to postpone hearings on the nomination until after the election, Obama wins, because it would highlight their obstructive and partisan politics.

From the Washington Post:

Though the review process is in its initial phases and it is unclear whether the governor could ultimately emerge as the president’s pick, even the prospect of his nomination poses a difficult dilemma for Senate Republicans who have promised not to consider any nomination before November’s elections.

Watch Roland Martin, Rep. Terri Sewell and the NewsOne Now panel’s heated debate over the White House reportedly floating Brian Sandoval, the Republican Governor of Nevada as a possible nominee for the Supreme Court.

[anvplayer video=”4229591″]

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

After The Washington Post published news of Sandoval’s consideration Wednesday, GOP leaders insisted that Obama nominating a Republican would make no difference.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who on Tuesday pledged “no action” on any Supreme Court nomination before the election, said in a statement that the nominee “will be determined by whoever wins the presidency in the fall.”

Josh Earnest, the White House press secretary, refused to comment on whether Sandoval was being considered for the nomination “because he did not want ‘to get into a rhythm of responding’ to every report on a potential nominee,” the report says.

SOURCE: Washington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: Inform

SEE ALSO:

Clinton Tells Black Woman At Dem Town Hall She Has “The Right To Wear” Her Natural Hair Any Way She Wants

Loretta Lynch Announces Major Civil Settlement, Discusses Paris Attacks

Top 11 Political Moments Of 2015

11 photos Launch gallery

Top 11 Political Moments Of 2015

Continue reading Top 11 Political Moments Of 2015

Top 11 Political Moments Of 2015

Barack Obama , Brian Sandoval , Election 2016 , Harry Reid , newsone now , Rep. Terri Sewell , Roland Martin , Supreme Court

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-25-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now