“I Love The Poorly Educated:” Donald Trump Sweeps Nevada Caucuses

Declaring his love for voters who swept him to victory Tuesday in the Nevada presidential caucuses, Donald Trump claimed his third straight victory in an early voting state.

“We won the evangelicals. We won with young. We won with old. We won with highly educated. We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated,” he said at his victory party in Las Vegas.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner Tuesday evening, as final returns put him 22 points over his nearest challenger. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio came in second and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz came in third. Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson and Ohio Gov. John Kasich trailed by single digits. Turnout in Nevada was reported to be high compared with previous caucuses.

And in spite of his slur against Mexicans when he jumped into the race over the summer, Trump appeared to be a hit with Hispanic voters, Nevada entrance polls show.

“You know what I’m really happy about?” said Trump, whose win pushes him toward the Republican presidential nomination. “I’ve been saying it for a long time–46 percent with the Hispanics, Number 1 with Hispanics.“

Even with the support of Hispanics, people dressed in Ku Klux Klan robes were spotted holding Trump signs outside a Las Vegas school caucus site, sparking outrage among lawmakers and residents, according to several tweets.

So, friends of mine observed this at a republican caucus location this evening. I'll admit, I'm boiling right now. 😡 pic.twitter.com/baDftDUyxm — Sen. Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) February 24, 2016

The candidates will face-off again Thursday in Texas at a CNN Republican debate.

As rivals face Super Tuesday next week, should Carson and Kasich drop out of the race sooner rather than later? Sound off in the comments.

