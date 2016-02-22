White House Hosts Screening Of Slavery Drama “Underground”; GOP Gears Up For Nevada Caucus Slugfest

NewsOne’s PolitickerOne blog tackles some of the most important topics in politics: Election 2016, moves by the Obama administration, voting rights, lawmaking, and the way that elected officials represent our communities. Three times a week, we will go beyond the mainstream media’s “pack” coverage of politics to highlight the underreported aspects of how politics and policy affect you and the people you care about. In between, follow the conversation on Twitter at #PolitickerOne.

WGN America’s new Underground Railroad drama will screen at the White House on Monday evening, continuing a monthlong celebration of Black History.

Additionally, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, and WGN America will host These Hallowed Grounds. The event will be held in conjunction with the Department of the Interior to discuss landmarks and monuments around the country of the most significance to the African-American community, according to a White House statement.

Before the screening, there will be panel discussions with the Underground cast and creative team, including executive producer John Legend, creators and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, executive producer Akiva Goldsman and director and executive producer Anthony Hemingway, states the release.

The panel event will be live streamed beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, which will also be attended by actors Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Christopher Meloni, Alano Miller, Jessica de Gouw and Amirah Vann. (See the live stream above.)

From The Wrap:

Underground follows a group of men and women who use their ingenuity, power and perseverance to attempt the greatest escape in history and break free, despite the dire consequences that await them on the other side.

The story follows a blacksmith who covertly organizes a small group of his fellow slaves and pieces together a daring plan of escape across hundreds of miles to freedom. The odds of success are razor-thin for those who make it off the plantation, while the risks, dangers and obstacles multiply each step of the way.

The show is the fourth original series from WGN America. The network launched the superatural drama “Salem” in 2014, followed by a series dramatizing the creation of the atomic bomb, “Manhattan,” which was recently cancelled after two seasons. The network also recently began airing “Outsiders,” about a family living off the grid on a mountain in Kentucky as they clash with an encroaching mining company.

On Monday, Smolett and Hodge appeared on NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, where they dished on the news series. Watch the video below.

[anvplayer video=”4229608″]

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Underground will premiere March 9 at 10 p.m. ET on WGN America, and is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Tribune Studios.

Do you plan to watch? Let us know in comments.

SOURCE: The Wrap | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: White House, NEWSONE NOW

GOP Gears Up For Nevada Caucus Slugfest

After Republican presidential candidates dwindled down to five following the brutal South Carolina primaries over the weekend, look for the once sprawling field field, which once numbered up to 17, to grow even more narrow after Tuesday’s Nevada Caucuses.

One reason for the shrinking field is Republican front-runner Donald Trump plays by his own rules. As a result, Republican voters appear to gravitate toward him because he essentially says what they do not daresay in public, or only among certain company. He has pulverized his opponents, made denigrating comments about Mexican immigrants, and a disabled New York Times reporter, to name a few.

On Saturday, Jeb Bush, whose brother and father both served as presidents of the United States, bowed out of the race after a poor showing at the polls in South Carolina. Bush endured the brunt of the verbal hits from Trump.

From McClatchyDC:

Trump has now won primaries in two very different states, center-right New Hampshire and evangelical-dominated South Carolina. And the Republican Party system of choosing a presidential nominee favors candidates who continue to win early primaries and caucuses.

“He seems to have about a third of the Republican electorate under his spell, and it’s a durable, non-ideological coalition,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor at Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball Sunday.

The biggest hope for stopping Trump is for a single strong challenger to emerge, and so far that hasn’t happened.

It is unlikely that Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who finished second in South Carolina, will be that challenger, experts say. Rubio finished 10 percentage points behind Trump and narrowly eked out a win against Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Do you think Trump will be the Republican nominee?

SOURCE: McClatchyDC

SEE ALSO

Clinton & Trump Clinch Key Races; Bush Bows Out Of Election

MLK’s Family Visits Oval Office To View Sculpture Of The Slain Civil Rights Icon, Sanders Accuses Clinton Of Using Obama To Draw Black Voters

Also On The Chicago Defender: