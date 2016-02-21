Yo Gotti Reveals The Art To His Hustle And Reminisces On His Rap Beginnings [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4275660″]
Since his debut album Life in 2003 Yo Gotti has become a force to be reckoned with. Not only has he remained in the top-tier of southern rappers, but he’s got a healthy roster of up-and-comers who are just as hungry as ever. The CMG boss stopped by our studio to talk about the art to his hustle and to ruminate on how growing up in Memphis, Tennessee shaped his future as a rapper.
Watch our interview with Yo Gotti above, and be sure to cop The Art Of Hustle in stores and on iTunes today.
