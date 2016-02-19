Rev. Jesse Jackson Weighs In On SCOTUS Fight & If A Black Woman Should Be Nominated To The High Court

[anvplayer video=”4229611″]

While attending the Wall Street Project Economic Summit in New York City, Roland Martin, Host of NewsOne Now caught up with Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and got his take on President Barack Obama appointing a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Rev. Jackson told Martin, “We need a new Supreme Court Justice who is sensitive to America as America is unfolding and I think the President is right to nominate someone, the Senate has to obviously vet them fairly.”

Prior to this statement Rev. Jackson explained whoever the next Supreme Court nominee is, they should be “liberative and not suppressive.” He went on to blast the decision to appoint Justice Clarence Thomas to the High Court saying, “It is a holy insult to history to replace Thurgood Marshall with Clarence Thomas, people of the same race but whose points are antithetical.”

Jackson believes “we should have another Supreme Court [Justice] before Christmas,” once President Obama nominates a qualified candidate and the Senate does their due diligence by conducting a confirmation hearing.

Though Rev. Jackson realizes this may not happen as a result of Republicans attempting to circumvent the process in what is now Pres. Obama’s final year in office, Jackson explained, “Even if it does not happen, the power isn’t ours, but we can determine the next president.”

Watch Roland Martin and Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. discuss the battle over the Supreme Court in the video clip above.

