Wildin’ Out Wednesday: What The Hell Were They Wearing At The Grammys?

It’s Hump Day. So of course you know today is Wildin’ Out Wednesday on TV One’s NewsOne Now, where Roland Martin and a panel of comedians take a look at the lighter side of the news.

This week’s comedic panel went four wide with Funnyman Skiba, Red Grant, Angelica Mackey, and Troy Webb.

Today’s laugh-fest began with Martin and the panel taking a look at the wild fashions on display at this year’s Grammys.

Pharrell Williams was the first victim of the fashion faux pas free-for-all, adorned in ripped jeans and gold-colored hair, prompting Martin to sing Sisqo’s 1999 smash hit, “Thong Song.”

Next up, Joy Villa received a resounding “Ooooooooooh” from the fellas for her revealing dress that left little to the imagination. Villa’s risqué attire prompted Red Grant to say, “That’s how my mother used to dress in the ’70s.”

In true Wildin’ Out Wednesday fashion (no pun intended), things got out of hand when Martin and comedian Troy Webb got into a verbal sparing match, tossing hilarious insults back and forth at each other.

Watch Roland Martin and the Wildin’ Out Wednesday crew in the video clip above break down the fashion don’ts at the Grammys and the comedic jousting between Martin and this week’s panel in the video clip above.

