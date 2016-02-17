Tech Talk: The Best Apps To Help Keep Your Resolutions & Reach Your Goals

[anvplayer video=”4229621″]

Need a little help achieving your New Year’s resolutions, sticking to your budget, and dropping those extra pounds you’ve been carrying around?

If so, tech expert Stephanie Humphrey joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now for this week’s installment of Tech Talk and listed the top apps to help you stay on track. Check out her assortment of apps below.

Acorns: Acorns automatically invests your spare change. Their mobile-first investment platform enables commission free investing, portfolio management with automatic rebalancing and dividend reinvestment, and real-time account monitoring.

Pact: Pact is the most effective way to keep your fitness and weight loss resolutions in 2015! Earn cash for staying active, paid by members who don’t. Stick with it, and Pact will motivate you to hit your health goals week-to-week.

MyQuit Coach: The LIVESTRONG.COM MyQuit Coach application creates a personalized plan to help you quit smoking. Through a physician approved, interactive and easy to use app, you’ll evaluate your current status, set attainable goals and adjust preferences according to your needs. You’ll finally be able to stop smoking.

HeadSpace: HeadSpace is meditation made simple. Install this app on your mobile device to learn meditation and mindfulness in just 10 minutes a day. If you enjoy Take10 and want to learn more, then you can choose to continue and get access to hundreds of hours of original meditations. These include guided and unguided lessons and range from 2 to 60 minutes long.

