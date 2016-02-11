WTH?! Thursday: Woman Wrecks Her Own Car While Crashing It Into Cheating Boyfriend’s Vehicle, & More

[anvplayer video=”4229636″]

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, and we’re breaking down all of the crazy stories trending in this week’s news.

Roland Martin is joined by WETV Digital Correspondent Ray Cunningham aka MissterRay, Washington Mystics Announcer and 92Q Radio Personality Autumn Joy, and comedian Lamont King for this week’s foray into madness.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned: Video has surfaced of an unidentified woman crashing her car into her boyfriend’s car after finding out he was cheating. The jilted lover crash-n-derby resulted in the woman inflicting more damage to her own vehicle than her unfaithful beau’s.

Expensive movie tickets are forcing people to take drastic measures to see the latest films, so much so that two friends dressed up as one person to sneak into a theater.

One guy put on an oversized pair of pants and the other guy – who he must be really comfortable with – straddled him in the big trousers. To complete the “we are one” look, they wore a large jacket to cover up what appeared to be one big belly.

The plan was so outrageous that NewsOne Now’s White-ish correspondent, Tim Canalichio, had to join the WTH?! Thursday conversation to help with the play-by-play breakdown.

Little kids will do almost anything to avoid a spanking. A mom caught her son touching something that did not belong to him, but when she started scolding him for his faux pas, the toddler stood perfectly still as if he was a statue. Maybe he thought if he stood still long enough, he would vanish before her eyes or his mom would stop giving him the business for breaking the rules.

Watch all of this week’s madness in the video clip above.

