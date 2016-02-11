Will Smith admits he may have gone too far

Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith admitted recently to a reporter that he may have gone too far.

He wasn’t referring to his and his wife Jada’s decision to boycott the Oscars later this month. he was referring to the freedom he has given his controversial son in terms of boundaries.

The Internet exploded last month when Jaden, 17, was named was one of the faces of Louis Vuitton’s women’s wear, featuring Jaden Smith flossing a dress and other women’s wear.

In an interview session with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Smith, 47, was lighthearted but blunt about his son’s choices after the show’s host, A. Dot, asked if he and Jada purposely allow for the kids to have “a lot of freedom of expression.”

“Yeah, I think it may have been a mistake,” Smith joked. “I think we may have gone too far.”

Smith was posed the question: “How do you respond then, for example, if you encourage them to have freedom of expression and then people will start making jokes about say Jaden modeling women’s clothes. How do you – as a dad – handle that?”

Daddy Smith said his son is just not scared.

“Jaden is 100 percent fearless, he will do anything,” Smith said. “So as a parent it’s scary, it’s really terrifying – but he is completely willing to live and die by his own artistic decisions and he just doesn’t concern himself with what people think.

“There’s a really powerful internal quality as an artist that as parents we encourage,” Smith explained. “You gotta get out on the edge, you have to try things, you have to be comfortable doing things that people don’t agree with, and you have to be comfortable doing things that you could fail.

Jaden, actually takes pleasure in people thinking that he is crazy

“I feel like it’s an honor, actually, for people to think I’m crazy,” he told GQ last year. “They thought Galileo was crazy, too, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think I’m not as revolutionary as Galileo.”

Well, Will and Jada Smith wanted to have free-thinking kids who were unrestrained in their artistic expressions. We doubt, however, this is what they were envisioning when they had the children.

