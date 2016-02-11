Angela Robinson Reads A Powerful Excerpt From Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise”

[anvplayer video=”4244459″]

Angela Robinson from The Haves and the Have Nots swung by our studios to read a portion of Maya Angelou’s Still I Rise. The triumphant poem is political yet so very personal to the struggles that African-Americans are facing.Angelou speaks to the truth that no matter what, you should continue to stand up with your head high held high.

Watch Angela Robinson recite one of the most impactful works of Maya Angelou above.

