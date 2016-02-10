Wildin’ Out Wednesday With Actress/Comedian Kym Whitley

[anvplayer video=”4229642″]

During Roland Martin and NewsOne Now’s annual trip to Los Angeles for the NAACP Image Awards, Martin sat down with actress/comedian Kym Whitley for a hilarious, wild, and crazy interview.

During the comedic barrage of one-liners and jokes between Martin and Whitley, they were able to sneak in a few moments to talk about all of Whitley’s TV projects and her best attempt at the Delta Sigma Theta “Ooo-oop!”

Check out all the madness in the video clip above and don’t forget to watch Whitley on Young & Hungry on the Freeform network, Raising Whitley on OWN, the animated series Black Dynamite on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, and web-series The Bay from Lany Entertainment.

