Danielle Nicolet Talks Season 2 Of TV One’s “Born Again Virgin”

Danielle Nicolet, star of TV One’s Born Again Virgin, sat down with NewsOne Now host Roland Martin to dish on season two of the comedy series.

In the new season, Nicolet says there’s going to be “a lot of getting closer” to breaking her vow of born again virginity and surprisingly, her character might be in “bed with some new man on every episode just like last season.”

Nicolet also told Martin about interesting born again virgin stories she’s heard and tips she’s received while traveling the country since the premiere of the show. “The number one tip that I get is, ‘What the h*ll are you doing, hook up with Tank already!’”

“They just don’t understand how any human woman would pass up an opportunity to make sex with Tank,” said Nicolet.

She has heard tons of stories in which women feel free to discuss their intimate lives to the point where Nicolet told Martin, “I get way too much information sometimes.”

She later added, “A lot of times women want to describe to me not so much the time they spent being celibate, but the time they spent breaking their celibacy – and that is in the land of too much information for me.”

The actress also explained there are times when men decide to discuss their personal business, playfully saying, “Perhaps a line has been crossed and they should maybe keep it to themselves.”

Later this year, Nicolet will star in Central Intelligence opposite Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, but in the meantime, you can catch her on Born Again Virgin starting at 8:30 / 7:30 C tonight on TV One.

Watch Roland Martin and Danielle Nicolet discuss season two of Born Again Virgin and some of the wild stories she’s heard from fans of the show in the video clip above.

