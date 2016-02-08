Celebrating the Life of Therese “Teesee” Fambro Hooks

by Kai EL’ Zabar

On Sunday January 31 a week ago our beloved Teesee passed away. We are celebrating her and her contribution to our newspaper and community and the world life so we want to extend the invitation to you to join us as we commemorate her and bid her our final farewell.

Her weekly Teesee’s Town column is sorely missed as is she. We will gather however to uplift her and send her off with the same joy we had in knowing her and appreciating her work.

The arrangements are:

Wednesday evening

Viewing and Visitation 6PM – 9PM

at AR Leak and Sons

7838 S Cottage Grove Ave

Chicago, IL 60619

Thursday

Visitation 10am

Service 11am

Trinity United Church of Christ

400 95th St, Chicago, IL 60628

Internment

Burr Oak Cemetery

4400 W 127th St

Alsip, IL 60803

CANCELLED Re-Past

For information, please direct calls to the Chicago Defender, (312) 225-2400

