Celebrating the Life of Therese “Teesee” Fambro Hooks
by Kai EL’ Zabar
On Sunday January 31 a week ago our beloved Teesee passed away. We are celebrating her and her contribution to our newspaper and community and the world life so we want to extend the invitation to you to join us as we commemorate her and bid her our final farewell.
Her weekly Teesee’s Town column is sorely missed as is she. We will gather however to uplift her and send her off with the same joy we had in knowing her and appreciating her work.
The arrangements are:
Wednesday evening
Viewing and Visitation 6PM – 9PM
at AR Leak and Sons
7838 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Thursday
Visitation 10am
Service 11am
Trinity United Church of Christ
400 95th St, Chicago, IL 60628
Internment
Burr Oak Cemetery
4400 W 127th St
Alsip, IL 60803
CANCELLED Re-Past
For information, please direct calls to the Chicago Defender, (312) 225-2400