The 47th Annual NAACP IMAGE AWARDS WINNERS LIST

THE NAACP IMAGE AWARDS LIST

NAACP Presidential Award: John Legend

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

It was a total knockout for Michael B. Jordan at the NAACP Image Awards in a ceremony that took several jabs at Hollywood for the lack of racial diversity.

The star of the boxing drama “Creed” was honored Friday as both the entertainer of the year and outstanding actor in a motion picture for his role as Apollo Creed’s son.

“I used to sneak into the Image Awards, and now I’m standing here as the entertainer of the year, which is mind-blowing,” he said.

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan

Misty Copeland

Pharrell Williams

Shonda Rhimes

Viola Davis

TELEVISION

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish” swept the TV comedy categories with Anderson winning the award for outstanding actor, while the show was selected as outstanding comedy series and his co-star Tracee Ellis Ross was honored as outstanding actress.

• WINNER: Black-ish (ABC)

• House of Lies (Showtime)

• Key & Peele (Comedy Central)

• Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

• Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

• Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

• WINNER: Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

• Don Cheadle – House of Lies (Showtime)

• Dwayne Johnson – Ballers (HBO)

• RonReaco Lee – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

When it comes to the Image Awards, Loretta Devine is like Meryl Streep. The veteran actress, who sizzled onscreen this year as a money-grubbing shyster on BET’s Being Mary Jane, is a multiple Image Award winner. This year, the original star of Broadway’s Dreamgirls is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. She told us she always look forward to attending the luncheon.

“Oh God, I’ve gotten eight Image Awards and the award keeps you striving and you always want to be able to get here. I mean when I miss a luncheon, I feel like I haven’t done well that year, ya know,” Devine shared. “It’s such a great time, you get a chance to see all of your peers and enjoy and dress up and everybody say congratulations. So it’s a wonderful thing.”

Power actress Naturi Naughton is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. It’s the first nomination for the former 3LW singer.

“You know, it’s so important because we need as African-American artists to be celebrated by each another and to really not look for validation in all these other places. It’s great to have the NAACP say, “Ya know, we see the work that you’re doing.’ It’s great to have them say, ‘We acknowledge you.’ And it’s really, really important because sometimes we don’t get that in the mainstream so awards like this just bring us together to say,

‘We’re proud of you.’”

Show host Anthony Anderson, who is also nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Black-ish, told us he shared that sentiment.

“They’re always important. I mean, we’re here to celebrate our own when we’re not being celebrated elsewhere. That’s why it’s important.”

This year Tracee Ellis Ross won and bout was she surprised

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

• Gina Rodriguez – Jane The Virgin (The CW)

• Loretta Devine – The Carmichael Show (NBC)

• WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish (ABC)

• Uzo Aduba – Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

• Wendy Raquel Robinson – The Game (BET)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

David Alan Grier – The Carmichael Show(NBC) • Laurence Fishburne – Black-ish(ABC) • WINNER: Mike Epps – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz) • Miles Brown – Black-ish (ABC) • Terry Crews – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

• Anna Deavere Smith – Nurse Jackie (Showtime)

• Danielle Brooks – Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

• Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

• WINNER: Marsai Martin – Black-ish (ABC)

• Tichina Arnold – Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Drama Series

• Being Mary Jane (BET)

• WINNER: Empire (FOX)

• How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

• Power (Starz)

• Scandal (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

• LL Cool J – NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

• Morris Chestnut – Rosewood (FOX)

• Omari Hardwick – Power (Starz)

• WINNER: Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

• Wesley Snipes – The Player (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Selecting the winner was no easy task because all of the nominees are fabulous but at the end of the day Taraji was the golden lady. After all her character is the furthest from who she is as a person than any other of the actresses who all play roles of professional women who they share something in common. But Cookie Lyon is a whole different set of sensibilities and complexities that Taraji P.Henson the actress has to bring to the screen. And much like the character of Cookie she plays she told it like it is at the wards ceremony Friday evening to many’s surprise however well received by all.

Gabrielle Union – Being Mary Jane (BET)

• Kerry Washington – Scandal (ABC)

• Nicole Beharie – Sleepy Hollow (FOX)

• WINNER: Taraji P. Henson – Empire (FOX)

• Viola Davis – How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Taraji P. Henson definitely turned heads at the NAACP Image Awards.

The actress stunned as she accepted her award not only with her speech but with her curve hugging gown.

She let the dress do the talking by kept the jewelry to a minimum and keeping the hair sleek and straight.

Taraji accepted her award as Outstanding actress in a television drama for her role as Cookie in Fox’ series, Empire from none other than Morris Chestnut

Taraji P. Henson won a NAACP Image Award on Friday night and used her acceptance speech to sound a clarion call for the African-American acting community while Referencing the Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee ‘Oscarssowhite’ controversy, the 45-year-old declared: ‘We don’t need to ask for ask for acceptance from ANYONE. WE are enough.’

When Taraji accepted her award she seemed to be urging her peers not to let themselves and their community be defined by the controversy surrounding the lack of recognition of African-American performers at the upcoming 2016 Academy Awards.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

The awards competition was tight in every category and the men’s categories were no less competitive. But in the end Joe Morton walked away with the Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. It was tough but Joe deserves it however a win for this character is not new he’s won before in 2014. His character as Rowan Pope, also known as Elijah Pope is Olivia Pope’s father

The Emmy Award-winning veteran actor, who’s had a career resurgence with his Papa Pope role, said that the Image Awards is as diverse as it can get.

“This is as diverse as it’s gonna get. It’s going to be Black and brown and white people sort of all one supporting the NAACP and supporting one another. So this particular award has no problems with diversity,” Morton said.

• Alfred Enoch – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

• Bryshere Y. Gray – Empire (FOX)

• Guillermo Diaz – Scandal (ABC)

• WINNER: Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC)

• Jussie Smollett – Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

• Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

• Danai Gurira – The Walking Dead (AMC)

• Grace Gealey – Empire (FOX)

• Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz)

• WINNER: Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

• American Crime (ABC)

• Bessie (HBO)

• Luther (BBC America)

• The Book of Negroes (BET)

• WINNER: The Wiz Live! (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

• Cuba Gooding, Jr. – The Book of Negroes (BET)

• WINNER: David Alan Grier – The Wiz Live! (NBC)

• David Oyelowo – Nightingale (HBO)

• Idris Elba – Luther (BBC America)

• Michael Kenneth Williams – Bessie (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

• Angela Bassett – American Horror Story: Hotel (FX Networks)

• Aunjanue Ellis – The Book of Negroes (BET)

• Jill Scott – With this Ring (Lifetime)

• LaTonya Richardson Jackson – Show Me a Hero (HBO)

• WINNER: Queen Latifah – Bessie (HBO)

Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)

• Katrina: 10 Years After the Storm (ABC)

• News One Now (TV One)

• Oprah Prime: Celebrating Dr. King and the Selma Marches 50 Years Later (OWN)

• Oprah: Where Are They Now?- Civil Rights Special (OWN)

• WINNER: Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

• Melissa Harris-Perry (MSNBC)

• Steve Harvey (Syndicated)

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

• WINNER: The Talk (CBS)

• The Wendy Williams Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

• Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

• Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

• Shark Tank (ABC)

• The Voice (NBC)

• WINNER: Welcome to Sweetie Pies (OWN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

• Black Girls Rock! (BET)

• WINNER: Family Feud (Syndicated)

• Oprah’s Master Class (OWN)

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

• The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program

• WINNER: Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

• Dora and Friends (Nickelodeon)

• K.C. Undercover (Disney Channel)

• Little Ballers (Nickelodeon)

• Project MC2 (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Mini-series)

• Hudson Yang – Fresh Off The Boat (ABC)

• WINNER: Marcus Scribner – Black-ish (ABC)

• Marsai Martin – Black-ish (ABC)

• Miles Brown – Black-ish (ABC)

• Skai Jackson – Jessie (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special)

• WINNER: Steve Harvey (Syndicated)

• Melissa Harris-Perry (MSNBC)

• Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

• Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

• Larry Wilmore (Comedy Central)

RECORDING

Outstanding New Artist

• Andra Day (Warner Bros. Records)

• Judith Hill (NPG Records)

• WINNER: Jussie Smollett (Columbia Records)

• The Weeknd (Republic Records)

• Yazz (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

• Charlie Wilson (RCA Records)

• Kendrick Lamar (Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope)

• WINNER: Pharrell Williams (Columbia Records/iamOTHER)

• The Weeknd (Republic Records)

• Tyrese Gibson (Voltron Recordz)

Outstanding Female Artist

Jill Scott, Empire’s Jussie Smollett and Pharrell Williams claimed major wins at the 47th NAACP Image Awards’ pre-show gala dinner on Thursday night. Held at the Pasadena Conference Center, the celebration feted winners in recorded music as well as 44 other categories.

Both Scott and Smollett took home three awards. In addition to outstanding female artist, Scott won trophies for best outstanding traditional song (“Back Together”) and outstanding album (Woman). Named outstanding new artist, Smollett also shared wins with the Empirecast for outstanding duo, group or collaboration with Estelle (“Conqueror”) and outstanding contemporary song with Yazz (“You’re So Beautiful”). Additional recording category winners included Pharrell Williams for outstanding male artist, Tyrese Gibsonfor outstanding music video (“Shame”), Miles Davis for outstanding jazz album (Miles Davis at Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4) and Tina Campbell for outstanding traditional/contemporary gospel album (It’s Personal).

‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett , John Legend all win 2016 NAACP Image Awards

Among others joining the winners’ circle: Queen Latifah for outstanding actress in a television movie, mini-series or dramatic special (Bessie), O’Shea Jackson Jr. for outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture (Straight Outta Compton) and The Wiz Live! for outstanding television movie, mini-series or dramatic special.

Outstanding Female Artist

• Janet Jackson (Rhythm Nation/BMG)

• Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

• WINNER: Jill Scott (Atlantic Records)

• Lalah Hathaway (Hathaway Entertainment/Entertainment One)

• Lauryn Hill (RCA Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

• WINNER: “Conqueror” – Empire Cast feat. Estelle & Jussie Smollett (Columbia Records)

• “Hamilton: An American Musical” – Original Broadway Cast (Atlantic Records)

• “No Sleeep” – Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole (Rhythm Nation/BMG) • “One Man Can Change The World” – Big Sean feat. Kanye West and John Legend (G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings)

• “Sound & Color” – Alabama Shakes (ATO Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

• BrotherLEE Love: Celebrating Lee Morgan – Terell Stafford Quintet (Capri Records)

• Dee Dee’s Feathers – Dee Dee Bridgewater, Irvin Mayfield, New Orleans Jazz Orchestra (Okeh)

• WINNER: Miles Davis at Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 – Miles Davis (Columbia/Legacy Recordings)

• The Complete Concert By The Sea – Erroll Garner (Legacy Recordings/Octave Music Publishing Corporation)

• The Epic – Kamasi Washington (Brainfeeder)

Outstanding Gospel Album – (Traditional or Contemporary)

• A Different Place – Kim Burrell (Shanachie Entertainment)

• WINNER: It’s Personal – Tina Campbell (Gee Tree Creative)

• Losing My Religion – Kirk Franklin (RCA Inspiration)

• The Gospel According To Jazz – Chapter IV – Kirk Whalum (Mack Avenue Records, Rendezvous, Top Drawer Records)

• You Shall Live – Marvin Sapp (RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding Music Video

• “Can’t Feel My Face” – The Weeknd (Republic Records)

• “Freedom” – Pharrell Williams (Columbia Records/iamOTHER)

• “No Sleeep” – Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole (Rhythm Nation/BMG)

• WINNER: “Shame” – Tyrese Gibson (Voltron Recordz)

• “Sound & Color” – Alabama Shakes (ATO Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

• WINNER: “Back Together” – Jill Scott (Atlantic Records)

• “Everytime I’m With You” – Seal (Reprise Records)

• “Feeling Good” – Lauryn Hill (RCA Records)

• “Goodnight Kisses” – Charlie Wilson (RCA Records)

• “Let It Burn” – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

Outstanding Album

• Beauty Behind the Madness – The Weeknd (Republic Records)

• Empire (Original Soundtrack from Season One) – Empire Cast (Columbia Records)

• Forever Charlie – Charlie Wilson (RCA Records)

• Unbreakable – Janet Jackson (Rhythm Nation/BMG)

• WINNER: Woman – Jill Scott (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

• “Conqueror” – Empire Cast feat. Estelle & Jussie Smollett (Columbia)

• “Freedom” – Pharrell Williams (Columbia Records/iamOTHER)

• “No Sleeep” – Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole (Rhythm Nation/BMG)

• “Unbreakable” – Janet Jackson (Rhythm Nation/BMG)

• WINNER: “You’re So Beautiful” – Empire Cast feat. Jussie Smollett & Yazz (Columbia Records)

LITERATURE

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

• Driving the King – Ravi Howard (HarperCollins/Harper)

• Ghost Summer: Stories – Tananarive Due (Prime Books)

• Mama’s Boy – ReShonda Tate Billingsley (Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster)

• WINNER: Stand Your Ground – Victoria Christopher Murrary (Touchstone)

• Under the Udala Tree – Chinelo Okparanta (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

• 50 Billion Dollar Boss: African American Women Sharing Stories of Success in Entrepreneurship and Leadership – Kathey Porter (Author), Andrea Hoffman (Author), (Palgrave Macmillan)

• Ghettoside: A True Story of Murder in America – Jill Leovy (Spiegel & Grau)

• SHOWDOWN: Thurgood Marshall and the Supreme Court Nomination That Changed America – Wil Haygood (Alfred A. Knopf)

• WINNER: Spectacle: The Astonishing Life of Ota Benga – Pamela Newkirk (HarperCollins/Amistad)

• The Light of the World – Elizabeth Alexander (Grand Central Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

• Between The World and Me – Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)

• WINNER: The Fishermen – Chigozie Obioma (Little, Brown & Company)

• The Star Side of Bird Hill – Naomi Jackson (Penguin Press)

• The Turner House – Angela Flournoy (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

• The Wind In The Reeds: A Storm, A Play And The City That Could Not Be Broken – Wendell Pierce (Author), Rod Dreher (Author), (Riverhead Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Auto-Biography

• After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye – Jan Gaye (Author), David Ritz (With), (HarperCollins/Amistad)

• WINNER: Between The World and Me – Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)

• One Righteous Man: Samuel Battle and the Shattering of the Color Line in New York – Arthur Browne (Beacon Press)

• Power Forward: My Presidential Education – Reggie Love (Simon & Schuster)

• Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person – Shonda Rhimes (Simon & Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Big Words to Little Me: Tips and Advice for the Younger Self– Sakina Ibrahim (Author), Jessie Lee (With), (Createspace (Self published)) • Free Your Mind: An African American Guide to Meditation and Freedom – Cortez R. Rainey (CreateSpace) • Grandbaby Cakes: Modern Recipes, Vintage Charm, Soulful Memories – Jocelyn Delk Adams (Agate Surrey) • Keep Calm… It’s Just Real Estate: Your No-Stress Guide To Buying A Home – Egypt Sherrod (Perseus/Running Press) • WINNER: Soul Food Love: Healthy Recipes Inspired by One Hundred Years of Cooking in a Black Family – Alice Randall (Author), Caroline Randall Williams (Author), (Clarkson Potter)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

• Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude – Ross Gay (University of Pittsburgh Press)

• WINNER: How to Be Drawn – Terrance Hayes (Penguin Books / Penguin Random House)

• Reconnaissance – Carl Phillips (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

• Redbone – Mahogany L. Browne (Willow Books)

• Wild Hundreds – Nate Marshall (University of Pittsburgh Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

• Chasing Freedom: The Life Journeys of Harriet Tubman and Susan B. Anthony, Inspired by Historical Facts – Nikki Grimes (Author), Michele Wood (Illustrator), (Orchard Books / Scholastic)

• WINNER: Gordon Parks: How the Photographer Captured Black and White America – Carole Boston Weatherford (Author), Jamey Christoph (Illustrator), (Albert Whitman & Company)

• Granddaddy’s Turn: A Journey to the Ballot Box – Michael S. Bandy (Author), Eric Stein (Author), James E. Ransome (Illustrator), (Candlewick Press)

• If You Plant a Seed – Kadir Nelson (Balzer + Bray, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers)

• New Shoes – Susan Lynn Meyer (Author), Eric Velasquez (Illustrator), (Holiday House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

• Rhythm Ride: A Road Trip Through the Motown Sound – Andrea Davis Pinkney (Roaring Brook Press)

• Stella By Starlight – Sharon Draper (Simon & Schuster) • “Untwine” – Edwidge Danticat (Scholastic Press)

• WINNER: X: A Novel – Ilyasah Shabazz (Author), Kekla Magoon (With), (Candlewick Press)

• You Are Wonderfully Made: 12 Life-Changing Principles for Teen Girls to Embrace – Gwen Richardson (Author), Sylvia Daye Richardson (Author), (Cushcity Communications)

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Motion Picture

• Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)

• Concussion (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

• Creed (Warner Bros. Pictures/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

• Dope (Open Road Films)

• WINNER: Straight Outta Compton (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

• Abraham Attah – Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)

• Chiwetel Ejiofor – Secret in Their Eyes (STX Entertainment)

• WINNER: Michael B. Jordan – Creed (Warner Bros. Pictures/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

• Michael Ealy – The Perfect Guy (Screen Gems)

• Will Smith – Concussion (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

• Lauren ‘Keke’ Palmer – Brotherly Love (Flavor Unit)

• WINNER: Sanaa Lathan – The Perfect Guy (Screen Gems)

• Teyonah Parris – Chi-Raq (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

• Viola Davis – Lila and Eve (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

• Zoe Saldana – Infinitely Polar Bear (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

• Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Martian (20th Century Fox)

• Corey Hawkins – Straight Outta Compton (Universal Pictures)

• Forest Whitaker – Southpaw (The Weinstein Company)

• Idris Elba – Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)

• WINNER: O’Shea Jackson, Jr. – Straight Outta Compton (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

• Angela Bassett – Chi-Raq (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

• Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Concussion (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

• Jennifer Hudson – Chi-Raq (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

• WINNER: Phylicia Rashad – Creed (Warner Bros. Pictures/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

• Tessa Thompson – Creed (Warner Bros. Pictures/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

• WINNER: Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)

• Brotherly Love (Flavor Unit)

• Chi-Raq (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

• Infinitely Polar Bear (Sony Pictures Classics)

• Secret in Their Eyes (STX Entertainment)

DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Documentary – (Film)

• Amy (A24)

• Dreamcatcher (Rise Films, Green Acres Films & Vixen Films in association with Impact Partners and Artemis Rising Foundation)

• In My Fathers House (Break Thru Films)

• WINNER: The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution (PBS Distribution/Firelight Films)

• What Happened, Miss Simone? (A Radical Media Production in Association with Moxie Firecracker for Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary – (Television)

• August Wilson: The Ground on Which I Stand (PBS)

• Belief (OWN)

• Kareem: Minority of One (HBO)

• Light Girls (OWN)

• WINNER: Muhammad Ali: The Peoples Champ (BET)

WRITING

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

• Alan Yang, Aziz Ansari – Master of None – Parents (Netflix)

• Jennie Snyder Urman – Jane The Virgin – Chapter Twenty-Three (The CW)

• Jill Soloway – Transparent – Kina Hora (Amazon Video)

• Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Martel, Ian Roberts, Rebecca Drysdale, Colton Dunn, Phil Augusta Jackson, Alex Rubens, Charlie Sanders, Rich Talarico – Key & Peele – Y’all Ready For This? (Comedy Central)

• WINNER: Kenya M. Barris – Black-ish – The Word (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

• Erika Green Swafford, Doug Stockstill – How to Get Away with Murder – Mama’s Here Now (ABC)

• John Ridley – American Crime – Episode 1 (ABC)

• LaToya Morgan – Turn – False Flag (AMC)

• Lee Daniels, Danny Strong – Empire – Pilot (FOX)

• WINNER: Mara Brock Akil, Jameal Turner, Keli Goff – Being Mary Jane – Sparrow (BET)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture – (Television)

• Dee Rees – Bessie (HBO)

• WINNER: Lawrence Hill, Clement Virgo – The Book of Negroes (BET)

• Michael S. Bandy, Eric Stein – White Water (TV One)

• Nzingha Stewart – With this Ring (Lifetime)

• Shem Bitterman – Whitney (Lifetime)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

• Andrea Berloff, Jonathan Herman – Straight Outta Compton (Universal Pictures)

• Christopher Cleveland & Bettina Gilois, Grant Thompson – McFarland USA (Walt Disney Pictures)

•Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley – Inside Out (Disney/Pixar)

• Rick Famuyiwa – Dope (Open Road Films)

• WINNER: Ryan Coogler, Aaron Covington – Creed (Warner Bros. Pictures/Metro-Goldwyn- Mayer Pictures)

DIRECTING

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

• Aziz Ansari – Master of None – Parents (Netflix)

• Brad Silberling – Jane The Virgin – Chapter Twenty-Three (The CW)

• WINNER: Don Cheadle – House of Lies – The Urge to Save Humanity is Almost Always a False Front for the Urge to Rule (Showtime)

•Peter Atencio – Key & Peele – The End (Comedy Central)

• Stan Lathan – Real Husbands of Hollywood – Cabin Pressure (BET)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

• Ernest Dickerson – Hand of God – Welcome the Stranger (Amazon Video)

• WINNER: John Ridley – American Crime – Episode 1 (ABC)

• Lee Daniels – Empire – Pilot (FOX)

• Millicent Shelton – American Crime – Episode Ten (ABC)

• Salim Akil – Being Mary Jane – Sparrow (BET)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

• Christine Swanson – For the Love of Ruth (TV One)

• WINNER: Dee Rees – Bessie (HBO)

• Nzingha Stewart – With this Ring (Lifetime)

• Rusty Cundieff – White Water (TV One)

• Salim Akil – The Start Up (BET)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture – (Film)

• Alfonso Gomez-Rejon – Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (Fox Searchlight Pictures / Rhode Island Ave)

• Charles Stone, III – Lila and Eve (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

• F. Gary Gray – Straight Outta Compton (Universal Pictures)

• Rick Famuyiwa – Dope (Open Road Films)

• WINNER: Ryan Coogler – Creed (Warner Bros. Pictures/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – (Television or Film)

• Aisha Tyler – Archer (FX Networks)

• Audra McDonald – Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

• Jeffrey Wright – The Good Dinosaur (Disney/Pixar)

• WINNER: Loretta Devine – Doc McStuffins (Disney Channel)

• Wanda Sykes – Penn Zero (Disney XD)

