Maryland Father Kills Mother & Toddler To Avoid Paying $600 A Month In Child Support

A Maryland man was arrested and charged with the murder of his two-year-old daughter and her mother after he was ordered to pay $600 in monthly child support payments, NBC Washington reports.

Daron Boswell-Johnson, 25, was charged in the deaths of NeShante Davis, 26, an elementary school teacher, and their two-year-old daughter, Chloe Davis-Green, on Wednesday. The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning when Davis was leaving her Fort Washington townhouse to take Chloe to daycare and head to work at Bradbury Heights Elementary School in Capitol Heights.

Boswell-Johnson waited for Davis to leave her home and then approached her at gunpoint. After demanding she drop the petition he pay her $600 a month in child support, he then shot the mother multiple times before walking to her car where Chloe was sitting in the car seat and opening fire.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and Chloe at a local hospital.

Prince George’s County Interim Police Chief Hank Stawinski said Boswell-Johnson confessed to the crime during questioning.

“This is absolutely unacceptable in any civilized community that a child should be killed,” Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said Tuesday. “We are absolutely enraged. This is a profoundly sad day, and my prayers go out to the family for a crime that, frankly, shocks the conscience.”

Davis taught second-graders at Bradbury Heights, where she was a teacher’s aide for years until beginning her official position this year after graduating from Bowie State University.

A memorial was held at Community Temple Bibleway Church in Cheverly, Maryland and at the school where family and students expressed their condolences, says the report:

A parent at the school where Davis taught, Tiffany Byrd, said Tuesday afternoon she was preparing to speak with her son about why he would not see his teacher again.

“I have no idea how he’s responded knowing she won’t be back now and he’ll have a new teacher,” she said. “Miss Davis was awesome. She really helped him to improve a lot,” Byrd said, saying her son had struggled at another school but earned all As and Bs since entering Davis’ class.

The father of a student at the school wiped away tears as he spoke about Davis.

“It really hurt me. The school called this morning,” Erik Hines said. “Miss Davis was an excellent teacher.”

