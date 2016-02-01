Saving Tomorrow, Today — The Curriculum Of New America

Saving Tomorrow, Today — The Curriculum Of New America

Charles H.F. Davis III sets out to find solutions to America's failing education system in this eye-opening documentary


NewsOne Staff

Posted February 1, 2016
What happens when the nation’s most valuable natural resource, our students, fail to thrive in the environments intended to protect and teach them?

It’s a question journalist Charles H.F. Davis III. PhD sets out to answer and solve in the documentary — Saving Tomorrow, Today: The Curriculum Of New America — that takes a look at how educators, creatives and critical thinkers are collectively working to create spaces where marginalized students can grow. Through these discussions, Davis will come face-to-face with the challenges African-American youth face today with the goal of identifying non-traditional, yet relevant solutions to those challenges.

If the beginning of a child’s education is ultimately their foundation, it’s imperative that the answer to our nation’s failing education system is identified and remedied.

