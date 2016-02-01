[anvplayer video=”4229575″]
What happens when the nation’s most valuable natural resource, our students, fail to thrive in the environments intended to protect and teach them?
It’s a question journalist Charles H.F. Davis III. PhD sets out to answer and solve in the documentary — Saving Tomorrow, Today: The Curriculum Of New America — that takes a look at how educators, creatives and critical thinkers are collectively working to create spaces where marginalized students can grow. Through these discussions, Davis will come face-to-face with the challenges African-American youth face today with the goal of identifying non-traditional, yet relevant solutions to those challenges.
If the beginning of a child’s education is ultimately their foundation, it’s imperative that the answer to our nation’s failing education system is identified and remedied.
PHOTO CREDIT: Charles H.F. Davis III
PHOTOS: Saving Tomorrow, Today
22 photos Launch gallery
1. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
1 of 22
2. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
2 of 22
3. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
3 of 22
4. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
4 of 22
5. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
5 of 22
6. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
6 of 22
7. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
7 of 22
8. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
8 of 22
9. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
9 of 22
10. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
10 of 22
11. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
11 of 22
12. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
12 of 22
13. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:NewsOne
13 of 22
14. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:UofPx
14 of 22
15. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:UofPx
15 of 22
16. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:UofPx
16 of 22
17. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:UofPx
17 of 22
18. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:UofPx
18 of 22
19. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:UofPx
19 of 22
20. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:UofPx
20 of 22
21. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:UofPx
21 of 22
22. Saving Tomorrow, Today
Source:UofPx
22 of 22