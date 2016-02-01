[anvplayer video=”4229575″]

What happens when the nation’s most valuable natural resource, our students, fail to thrive in the environments intended to protect and teach them?

It’s a question journalist Charles H.F. Davis III. PhD sets out to answer and solve in the documentary — Saving Tomorrow, Today: The Curriculum Of New America — that takes a look at how educators, creatives and critical thinkers are collectively working to create spaces where marginalized students can grow. Through these discussions, Davis will come face-to-face with the challenges African-American youth face today with the goal of identifying non-traditional, yet relevant solutions to those challenges.

If the beginning of a child’s education is ultimately their foundation, it’s imperative that the answer to our nation’s failing education system is identified and remedied.

Your browser does not support iframes.

PHOTO CREDIT: Charles H.F. Davis III