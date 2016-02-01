NewsOne Now NAACP Image Awards Preview

[anvplayer video=”4229663″]

The NAACP Image Awards will air live this Friday at 9/8c on TV One and all this week on NewsOne Now, an expert panel will share our predictions on who will take home the trophies.

Today’s panel of experts included Danielle Belton, Associate Editor at TheRoot.com, Kelley Carter, Senior Writer for ESPN’s The Undefeated, Laura Coates, Former Federal Prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice, Paris Dennard, Republican Communications Strategist, and Lauren Victoria Burke, Managing Editor of Politic365.com.

Outstanding Motion Picture

Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)

Concussion (Sony)

Creed (Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Dope (Open Road Films)

Straight Outta Compton (Universal)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Abraham Attah, Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Secret in Their Eyes (STX)

Michael B. Jordan, Creed (Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Michael Ealy, The Perfect Guy (Screen Gems)

Will Smith, Concussion (Sony)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Keke Palmer, Brotherly Love (Flavor Unit)

Sanaa Lathan, The Perfect Guy (Screen Gems)

Teyonah Parris, Chi-Raq (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Viola Davis, Lila and Eve (Samuel Goldwyn)

Zoe Saldana, Infinitely Polar Bear (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Martian (Fox)

Corey Hawkins, Straight Outta Compton (Universal)

Forest Whitaker, Southpaw (The Weinstein Company)

Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation (Netflix)

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Straight Outta Compton (Universal)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Chi-Raq (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Concussion (Sony)

Jennifer Hudson, Chi-Raq (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Phylicia Rashad, Creed (Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Tessa Thompson, Creed (Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Stay tuned to NewsOne Now all this week leading up to the 2016 NAACP Image Awards for our expert panel’s analysis of major entertainment categories being recognized at this year’s awards ceremony.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

“Creed” & Michael B. Jordan Top NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Also On The Chicago Defender: