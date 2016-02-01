Uncategorized
‘LHHATL’s’ Joseline Hernandez fires back at Stevie J for criticizing her kicking it with Rick Ross


Posted February 1, 2016
“Love and Hip Hop’s” premiere couple and firebrands Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are taking their personal drama, which was already high to begin with, several notches up.

The infamously volatile pair aired out their grievances against each other on social media after Stevie J, born Steven Jordan, had a problem with Hernandez nestling up intimately with music mogul Rick Ross at his 40th birthday party last week:

Well, Hernandez came firing back with both barrels on her estranged boyfriend. Check out what she had to say:

