NEWS ROUNDUP: MLK Day Protest Ends In 25 Arrests…AND MORE

A protest in the Bay Area – held not only to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but also to seek justice for Mario Woods, a man shot and killed by San Francisco Police officers last month – included protesters shutting down highway lanes near the SF Bay Bridge. The demonstrators halted all traffic, resulting in the arrest of 25 people for unlawful assembly, affecting the traffic flow, and bothering the public. The group, named the Anti Police-Terror Project, called for the resignation of San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr, Oakland Police Chief Sean Whent, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, and the officers involved in Woods’ killing. “Over the last year, in the Bay Area alone, there have been dozens of police murders. In San Francisco, we have most recently seen the brutal execution of Mario Woods, in addition to police beating a disabled man in front of the Twitter building and racist text messages exchanged between SFPD on-duty officers,” the group posted on Facebook. Read more.

N.W.A to Possibly Reunite at Coachella

The rap collective N.W.A has always been recognized as legends in hip-hop, but the movie Straight Outta Compton made the group relevant again for today’s generation. Ice Cube recently shared that he wants the band to reunite for a performance at Coachella this year. During a sit-down on The Talk, Cube said he’s “going to try to bring the members of N.W.A together” and “give everybody a little history lesson on Ice Cube and N.W.A [and] Westside Connection.” Since member Eazy-E has died, there are talks that the group may use a hologram on stage. He said their performance will feature “great visuals.” Read more.

Tracy Morgan and Jordan Peele to Team Up for New Comedy Pilot

Comedians Tracy Morgan and Jordan Peele will join forces for a new project. The two are teaming up to create and star in a comedy pilot for FX Networks. The show will chronicle the life of an ex-con who was behind bars for 15 years as he tries to adjust to life after prison. “What an unbeatable combination – Tracy Morgan and Jordan Peele – two exceptional comics joining forces with a great team of writers and producers to create and produce this pilot for FX Networks,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Networks. “We’ve been committed to Tracy from the start and are thrilled that Jordan, John, Eric and Joel are joining him in developing this new project.” Peele and Morgan will executive produce the project along with John Carcieri, Eric Tannenbaum and Joel Zadak. Production is slated to begin this summer. Read more.

Tacos Could Have Led to El Chapo’s Capture

Mexican drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s appetite may have led to his latest capture. According to Mexican officials, during their search, a “big order of tacos” led them closer to where they found Guzmán. The officials had been tracking one of the tunnel diggers who helped him escape from prison. “The final bit of evidence was a food order, Mexican officials said,” reported the New York Times. “Just two blocks away, a big order of tacos was picked up after midnight on Jan. 8 by a man driving a white van, like the one believed to be driven by Mr. Guzmán’s associates, witnesses said.” El Chapo was captured in Los Mochis. Read more.

