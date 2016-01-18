NewsOne Now Celebrates The Life & Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

[anvplayer video=”4229685″]

Roland Martin talks with Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. about the legacy of her father and if he would support the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Democracy In Black: Breaking Down How Race Still Enslaves The American Soul & Dissection Of The Great Black Depression

Author Eddie S. Glaude Jr. joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss his book, Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul.

NewsOne Now Celebrates The Life & Legacy of MLK: Tavis Smiley Talks Death Of A King

Tavis Smiley joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss his book, “Death Of A King: The Real Story Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Final Year.”

Keith Miller, author of Martin Luther King’s Biblical Epic: His Final Great Speech joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss Dr. King’s approach to the Bible and it’s role in one of his most memorable speeches.

