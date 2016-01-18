21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards Trend Report: Captivating Cap-Sleeves and Rad Ruffles

[anvplayer video=”4217867″]

Award season is in full swing. Last night we had the 21st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards where the stars came to shine! W

Architectual Ruffles

Ruffles are no longer only for little girls. Whether they are cascading down the hips or highlighting ones neckline, ruffles create architecture in a dress that create a statement. When wearing this trend, remember there is no need for oversized jewelry. Go delicate. The dress is doing all the talking! Best dressed for the evening? Definitely Niecy Nash. Do you see her glow in this blush ensemble? Love how the ruffles showcase her curves.

Capped Sleeves

Capped sleeves aren’t just for t-shirts, they look fabulous on elegant gowns as well. The key to a capped sleeve in not looking so drab is color and/or embellishments. Tracee Ellis Ross got it right with the elegantly beaded capped sleeves on a black dress. Love the look. Gina Rodriguez looks sexy, yet playful, in her capped sleeve gown, balancing the look with a deep neckline and coral.

