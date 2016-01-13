NewsOne Now Recap Of President Barack Obama’s Final State Of The Union Address

[anvplayer video=”4229695″]

Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel – featuring Congresswoman Barbara Lee; pollster and President of Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies Connell Belcher; Managing Editor for Politic365 Lauren Victoria Burke; GOP Political Consultant Raynard Jackson; and Advisor to Sen. Rand Paul Elroy Sailor Sr. – recap President Barack Obama‘s final State of the Union address.

Republicans’ Unwillingness To Act On Voting Rights and the Black Vote

Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss President Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address, why Republicans are unwilling to act on voting rights legislation, and issues with minority voters.

Donald Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and the Angry American Electorate

Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders stirring up the angry American electorate for their political gain.

The Polarization Of American Politics

Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the polarization of American politics amid the 2016 presidential race.

