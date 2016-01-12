Brown Is The New White: Dissecting The Demographic Revolution That Is Creating A New American Majority

[anvplayer video=”4276351″]

There are more people of color in the United States than ever before, and that growth is expected to make a big difference in this year’s election.

Steve Phillips, the author of Brown Is The New White, How The Demographic Revolution Has Created A New American Majority, spoke with Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, about how the browning of America will change politics in the not-so-distant future.

From Amazon.com of Brown Is The New White:

Despite the abundant evidence from Obama’s victories proving that the U.S. population has fundamentally changed, many progressives and Democrats continue to waste millions of dollars chasing white swing voters. Explosive population growth of people of color in America over the past fifty years has laid the foundation for a New American Majority consisting of progressive people of color (23 percent of all eligible voters) and progressive whites (28 percent of all eligible voters). These two groups make up 51 percent of all eligible voters in America right now, and that majority is growing larger every day. Failing to properly appreciate this reality, progressives are at risk of missing this moment in history—and losing.

According to Phillips, in 2044, “people of color will become the majority of the overall numbers in the country.” He added, “for the last four years, the majority of babies being born are people of color.”

When you combine the current number of African-Americans, Latinos, other ethnic minorities, and “the consistent minority of Whites who have sided with people of color,” the case can be made that we already have a “new American Majority” wielding their social, economic, and political power in the United States.

Phillips said this majority “elected Obama and then re-elected Obama and will be in play in 2016.”

Watch Roland Martin, author Steve Phillips, and NewsOne Now panelist David Swerdlick discuss Phillips’ new book Brown Is The New White in the video clip above.

