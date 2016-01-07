WTH?! Thursday: Priest Hoverboarding, Live Streaming Drunk Driving, & Hair Back Calendar

[anvplayer video=”4229704″]

It’s that time of the week again … it’s time for WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, where Roland Martin and a panel of guests run down all of the insane stories trending in the news.

This week, Martin is joined by musician/actress Solie, radio personality Autumn Joi, and comedian Lamont King.

We kick off this week’s list of madness overseas in the Philippines, where a priest wrecked his career while riding a hoverboard during a Christmas Eve mass. According to the Diocese of San Pablo, the priest’s actions made the service about him instead of Christ. The hoverboarding priest was suspended for zipping around while preaching the gospel.

A Columbus, Ohio man apparently filmed himself driving drunk and simultaneously uploaded the video to Facebook. Dustin Rittgers went so far as to respond to Facebook comments while driving. Needless to say, Rittgers was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, following too closely, marked lane violation, and possessing an open container in a vehicle.

Every New Year, we are inundated with calendars – but you’ve never seen one like this. Mike Wolfe, 35, stepped his calendar game up to a new level by putting his hairy back on display.

Wolfe decided to embrace his bountiful back hair by having a friend shave different designs into it. He started with the American flag in 2008 and now, Wolfe has an entire 12-month calendar you can purchase for $20.

Check out all of these insane stories and more in this edition of WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now in the video clip above.

