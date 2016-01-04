NewsOne Now Celebrates Natalie Cole: Aretha Franklin, BeBe Winans, & More Remember The Singer’s Legacy

[anvplayer video=”4229714″]

Roland Martin and NewsOne Now pay tribute to Natalie Cole, the GRAMMY Award-winning singer who died from congestive heart failure at the age of 65 over the weekend.

Cole, the daughter of late singer and Jazz musician Nat King Cole, rose to musical prominence with hits like “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),” “Inseparable” and “Our Love.” After eight albums, Cole released the single “Unforgettable,” in which she sang along with her famous father in a technical achievement never done before.

Unforgettable With Love (1991) became her best-selling album and won her several GRAMMYs.

Martin spoke with Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin about the impact of losing one of music’s most beloved voices during Monday’s edition of NewsOne Now. Franklin expressed her sorrow in hearing about Cole’s passing and said she hoped Cole’s fans would remember her as a “very courageous woman, a very gifted artist, and she gave us some beautiful classics to remember.”

BeBe Winans told Martin, “She had this way about her that was classy, it was friendly, it was everything that you wish you meet up with when you meet someone of that stature, and she wasn’t afraid to speak of her trials, her battles, her mistakes. And so there was a human essence there that was, to me, just brilliant and vulnerable at the same time.”

Martin also talked with Terri Lyne Carrington, who produced Natalie Cole’s last single, “Come Sunday.” Furthermore, NewsOne Now aired portions of Radio One founder Cathy Hughes‘ exclusive one-on-one interview with Cole from ten years ago.

