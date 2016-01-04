Bill Cosby’s Lead Attorney Monique Pressley: “My Client’s Not Guilty”

[anvplayer video=”4229715″]

On Monday, Bill Cosby’s lead attorney Monique Pressley joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the charges filed against her client alleging sexual misconduct in Pennsylvania twelve years after the supposed incident took place.

NewsOne previously reported Cosby was arraigned “on a charge of aggravated indecent assault before a magistrate in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.”

“He will remain free on $1 million bail pending trial, but turned over his passport to the court during a brief appearance. He was out the door within ten minutes. He will next appear in court on Jan. 14.”

Pressley has previously called this case “political prosecution” and on Monday told Martin, “this is an alleged incident from 2004, one that was thoroughly investigated.”

She added that Cosby “participated fully in the investigation — was interrogated or questioned by the police department at that time, and the District Attorney Bruce Castor made the decision not to go forward with the prosecution and went on record — publicly stating that he didn’t believe there was sufficient evidence there to charge and that this was a matter best reserved for civil courts.”

“Fast-forward over a decade — you get a hotly contested prosecutorial election, these people are running for DA — same old DA and [a] new start-up that wants to become DA, and still uses this case as a political football.”

When asked if Cosby will take a plea deal, Pressley said, “No.”

“My client’s not guilty.”

