Remember When? Watch “NewsOne Now’s” Most Memorable Moments Of 2015

Roland Martin and NewsOne Now took one last look back at the year that was with the NewsOne Now Memorable Moments Special.

Check out a few of those moments below.

Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Talks Black Lives Matter, Racist Cops, & More

[anvplayer video=”4229775″]

In a highly contested and confrontational interview, Roland Martin, host of TV One’s NewsOne Now, and Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke discussed Clarke’s views on the Black Lives Matter movement, police brutality, use of body cameras, police accountability, and intra-community violence. Read more

Roland Martin Clashes With Black Pastor Over Lack Of Specifics & Policy In Meeting With Donald Trump

[anvplayer video=”4229766″]

Dr. Steve Parson, Pastor of Richmond Christian Center joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump’s meeting with more than 100 African American pastors at Trump Tower in New York. Read more

Roland Martin Urges Bill O’Reilly To “Shut The Hell Up” Over Vow To Shut Down #BlackLivesMatter

[anvplayer video=”4229963″]

Roland Martin offered his own version of Talking Points Memo for #BlackLivesMatter detailing why Bill O’Reilly’s lies matter and called the Fox News host out for his attacks on the Black Lives Matter Movement. Read more [anvplayer video=”4229953″] Justice Or Else: Min. Louis Farrakhan Calls For Economic Boycott Of Black Friday Shopping To “Redistribute The Pain” Minister Louis Farrakhan sat down with TV One’s Roland Martin for an exclusive hour-long interview onNewsOne Now to discuss the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March and the Justice Or Else rally held on October 10th, 2015. During the one-hour exclusive, Min. Farrakhan discussed the meaning of the Justice Or Else title to commemorate the historic march. Farrakhan referenced Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking out about the 1968 sanitation worker strike in Memphis, Tenn. Hillary Clinton: “You Should Not Be Denied A Job” Because Of Your Credit Score [anvplayer video=”4229806″] There are an increasing number of Americans being denied jobs as a result of their credit reports and credit scores. Roland Martin, Host of NewsOne Now, asked Sec. Hillary Clinton if she supports Rep. Maxine Waters’ bill that addresses the Fair Credit Act. In most cases, the bill would wipe out the requirements to have Americans go through credit checks when they are applying for federal jobs, to become federal contractors, or work at federal agencies. Read more

