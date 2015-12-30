“NewsOne Now” Music Makers Special Focuses On Our Best & Brightest Stars

Roland Martin talked with some of the best up and coming, as well as established Soul, R&B, Hip-Hop and Gospel artists in the music industry during the NewsOne Now Music Makers Special. Check out the experts on this special edition of NewsOne Now below.

Avery Sunshine Shares Why It’s Important To Have A Sweet Afternoon

Neo-soul singer Avery Sunshine and Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, discuss Sunshine’s single “Sweet Afternoon.” Later during the segment, Sunshine and producer Dana Johnson sing “See You When I Get There” from her debut album The Sun Room.

From Middle School Teacher To Rapper, Dee-1 Brings Authenticity & Positivity To Hip-Hop

Former middle school teacher Dee-1 shared his journey from the classroom to the stage and how he’s putting “the real” back into the phrase “real hip-hop” with his “3’s Up” slogan.

Janice Gains Talks The “Greatest Life Ever”

Motown Gospel artist Janice Gaines recently spoke with Roland Martin about her debut album Greatest Life Ever, and how she made the transition from teacher to artist.

Kirk Franklin Breaks Down The Meaning Of His New Album, Losing My Religion

Gospel sensation Kirk Franklin joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about his new album Losing My Religion, and attracting millennials to the church.

