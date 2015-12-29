Watch Portions Of The “NewsOne Now” Best Of Black Entertainment Special

As we draw closer to the end of an amazing year in Black entertainment, Roland Martin and NewsOne Now bring you a series of interviews with some of the hottest directors, actors, and musicians who continue to leave their mark on popular culture.

Hanging With Comedian Godfrey On NewsOne Now

Comedian Godfrey recently joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now and nearly brought the house down with his myriad of jokes, one-liners, and quick quips.

Super Producer Will Packer Talks New TV Projects & Diversity On The Small Screen

Famed film producer Will Packer joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss a number of new projects that he currently working on for ABC, NBC, his involvement with this year’s smash hit Straight Outta Compton, and major television networks finally embracing diversity.

Actor/Comedian Deon Cole Talks New Season Of “Black-ish” On ABC

Scene-stealer extraordinaire Deon Cole, one of the stars of the hit sitcom, joined Roland Martin on TV One’s NewsOne Now to talk about the upcoming season and some of the new projects he’s working on. Read more …

NewsOne Now EXCLUSIVE: Spike Lee Talks “Chi-Raq”

Renowned movie director Spike Lee talks about his new movie Chi-Raq on NewsOne Now with Roland Martin. Read more …

Ava DuVernay On The Rebirth Of The African-American Film Festival Releasing Movement

Roland Martin caught up with director Ava DuVernay during the Color Of Change’s 10th Anniversary Gala. During their chat, DuVernay discussed the relaunch of The African-American Film Festival Releasing Movement (AFFRM) as ARRAY. Read more …

India Arie Talks New Music, Addresses Skin Lightening Controversy

Neo-soul sensation India Arie chatted with NewsOne Now host Roland Martin during the 2015 Essence Fest. During their conversation, Arie talked about her upcoming Christmas album and addressed the skin-lightening controversy surrounding her. Read more …

