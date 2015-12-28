NewsOne Now Breaks Down The Top Stories Of 2015

The past year has been full of stories that moved us, inspired us into action and shocked us to our core. On Monday, Roland Martin and NewsOne Now discussed the Top 10 Stories of 2015, all of which had and will continue to have a longstanding impact on our lives as we move forward into 2016.

Number 1: Emanuel AME Church Shooting

[anvplayer video=”4229723″]

The Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston that claimed the lives of nine African-Americans should force our nation to confront our views about the Confederacy, the Confederate flag, and public policy.

As a result of the horrific events that transpired in Charleston, Martin said, “We have to confront … the true nature of who we are as a nation.” Read more…

Number 2: The Death Of Freddie Gray

[anvplayer video=”4229722″]

Freddie Gray died in April of 2015, a week after he was arrested, shackled, and placed in a van unrestrained by the officers. An autopsy revealed the Baltimore native died from a severe spinal cord injury. Gray’s death sparked protests, riots in Baltimore and forced the nation to focus on police brutality in America. Read more…

Number 3: The #BlackLivesMatter Movement

[anvplayer video=”4229721″]

The Black Lives Matter movement has left its mark on 2015 through their ongoing fight for social justice and demands for police accountability. No one can deny that their actions have forced social as well as political change across the nation and forced presidential candidates to directly address issues important to the Black community. Read more…

Rounding out the rest of the NewsOne Now Top 10 Stories of 2015:

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

NewsOne Now’s Top Books Of 2015

Also On The Chicago Defender: