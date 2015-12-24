Watch Portions Of The NewsOne Now WTH?! Special

[anvplayer video=”4229854″] Breaking Down BuzzFeed’s “Questions White People Have For White People”

BuzzFeed Video’s (BuzzFeed Motion Pictures Staff) released a two-minute presentation exploring whiteness and reverse racism. The hilarious video caught the eye of NewsOne Now host and Managing Editor Roland Martin, who exclaimed after seeing it, “We have to talk about that.”

After airing the comical and poignant 33 Questions White People Have For White People expose, NewsOne Now’s White-ish correspondent Tim Canalichio appeared on set to analyze some of the questions asked during the BuzzFeed video. Read more …

