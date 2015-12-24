Watch Portions Of The NewsOne Now WTH?! Special

[anvplayer video=”4229854″]
Breaking Down BuzzFeed’s “Questions White People Have For White People”
BuzzFeed Video’s Daysha Edewi (BuzzFeed Motion Pictures Staff) released a two-minute presentation exploring whiteness and reverse racism. The hilarious video caught the eye of NewsOne Now host and Managing Editor Roland Martin, who exclaimed after seeing it, “We have to talk about that.”
After airing the comical and poignant 33 Questions White People Have For White People expose, NewsOne Now’s White-ish correspondent Tim Canalichio appeared on set to analyze some of the questions asked during the BuzzFeed video. Read more …
Are You Too Clean? Super-Sanitized Environments Could Hurt Our Immune Systems
Are you a clean-freak? Do you spend your time cleaning, wiping, disinfecting, dousing yourself in hand sanitizer and constantly washing things down in an attempt to kill all germs and bacteria?
You may think you’re doing the right thing, but you may be making things a whole lot worse…and making yourself sicker.
Dr. Robynne Chutkan, author of Gutbliss: A 10-Day Plan to Ban Bloat, Flush Toxins, and Dump Your Digestive Baggage, appeared on NewsOne Now to burst your clean-freak bubble. Chutkan, Founder of the Digestive Center for Women, suggests that while you may just want to be clean, you might be “a little too clean.” Read more …
Fit!Live!Win! The Benefits Of Pole Fitness Explained
Michaela Jones, pole fitness instructor and manager of The P Spot Fitness Studio, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now for this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win! to explain how pole dancing can not only be fun, but help you stay fit. Read more …
Birdwatching While Black: New Film Explores Rules For The African-American Birdwatcher
Dr. J. Drew Lanham is Black — and he is a birdwatcher.
Dr. Lanham is also a Professor of Wildlife at Clemson University and recently created a thought-provoking video titledRules for the Black Birdwatcher.
Dr. Lanham joined NewsOne Now guest host Mo Ivory to discuss why he produced his film and if the video is supposed to be funny, educational, or both. Read more
