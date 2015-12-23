3,200 Washington Inmates Have Been Incorrectly Released Early Since 2002

[anvplayer video=”4229724″]

Due to a programming error, 3,2000 inmates have been released early from prisons in the state of Washington. The programming error was first discovered in 2002 and has yet to be fixed.

According to King5.com.com the error consisted of credit for “good time” served being incorrectly calculated.

Many of those who were released early will be “required to return to finish their sentences either in prison or on work release, but some will be given credit for time in the community.“

The site also reports that Washington’s Department Of Corrections has been ordered to stop all releases until each sentence can be “hand-counted to determine if a prisoner has served the proper amount of time.”

After 13 years of inmates being released incorrectly, a software fix is expected to be in place by January 7, 2016.

SOURCE: King5.com

