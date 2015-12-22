During a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday, Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump used the moment “to make astonishingly sexist attacks against Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton,” writes ThinkProgress.

In one case, he used the word “schlong,” a Yiddish word for a man’s genitals, notes the report. In New York vernacular, which Trump speaks with ease, it also means to get screwed–not sexually, though, at least not in this context.

From ThinkProgress:

At one point, Trump told the Grand Rapids crowd that Clinton got “schlonged” by President Obama during their 2008 Democratic primary race.

“Even her race to Obama. She was going to beat Obama. I don’t know who’d be worse. I don’t know. How does it get worse? She was favored to win and she got schlonged. She lost. She lost,” Trump said.

He also seized the moment to attack Clinton for her brief absence after a break at Saturday’s Democratic debate.

Discussing her brief disappearance during Saturday’s Democratic debate while she was using the lavatory, Trump told the crowd, “Where did Hillary go? They had to start the debate without her. Phase two. Why? I know where she went. It’s disgusting. I don’t want to talk about it. It’s too disgusting. Don’t say it, it’s disgusting. We want to be very, very straight up.”

No, Trump, a woman’s need to answer the call of nature is not disgusting. But your sexist comments are.

SOURCE: ThinkProgress | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Black Unemployment Rate Higher Than White Despite Education Level…AND MORE

Brooklyn Man Claims NYPD Officer Crushed His Scrotum During Arrest

WATCH: Donald Trump Says Hillary Clinton “Got Schlonged” In First Presidential Bid was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: