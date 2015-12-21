The Best Of “NewsOne Now:” Political Edition

[anvplayer video=”4229887″]

Alabama DMV Closings Limiting Access To Photo ID, Affects Ballot Via Voter ID Laws

Alabama state officials’ decision to close 31 driver’s license offices in what is known as the “Black Belt” has raised the eyebrows of many, with some calling it an attempt to suppress the African-American vote through limiting access to state IDs and enforcing the state’s voter ID laws.

State officials are calling the decision to close the DMVs a cost-cutting measure – not a Republican plot to suppress the Black vote in areas where African-Americans have strongly supported President Barack Obama.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the state’s move to close driver’s license offices and the implications this form of voter suppression may have on future elections. Read more…

GOP Presidential Candidate Ben Carson Expresses Disappointment With #BlackLivesMatter, Says Movement Should Be “All-Encompassing”

Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson joined Roland Martin on TV One’s NewsOne Now to share his views on the 2016 race for the White House, the Black Lives Matter movement, the GOP’s outreach to African-American voters and Donald Trump. Read more…

Did A Rift Between The Obamas & Clintons Reveal A Democratic Party Divide?

Journalist and author Joy Ann Reid recently spoke with NewsOne Now host Roland Martin about her new book, Fracture: Barack Obama, the Clintons, and the Racial Divide.

The book explores a possible rift between the political families that may be affecting the Democratic party as a whole. Read more…

NewsOne Now EXCLUSIVE: Rand Paul Talks 2016, Black Business, School Choice, Criminal Justice Reform, #BlackLivesMatter, & More

Republican presidential candidate Rand Paul joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now for an exclusive interview in which he discussed the 2016 campaign for the White House, his plan to bolster Black-owned businesses, Social Security, poverty, education, criminal justice reform, and Black Lives Matter. Read more…

NewsOne Now Exclusive: Outgoing AG Eric Holder Talks Criminal Justice Reform, Smart On Crime [VIDEO]

Outgoing Attorney General Eric Holder spoke with Roland Martin about criminal justice reform during a recent one-on-one interview for TV One’s NewsOne Now.

During their discussion, Martin highlighted the fact that criminal justice issues surrounding sentencing and mandatory minimums have come into the forefront in the past six years since he and President Obama have been in office. Read more…

Koch Brothers Investing In & Leading The Bipartisan Charge For Criminal Justice Reform

The Koch Brothers are usually in opposition of progressive views and a Democratic agenda, but there is one issue that has the duo crossing party lines in an attempt to work with both Democrats and Republicans to achieve a common goal.

Criminal justice reform is the issue that seems to have galvanized the Koch Brothers and members of the Democratic and Republican parties, who often times stand in staunch opposition to one another.

Mark Holden, Koch Industries senior vice president and general counsel of Koch Industries, Inc., joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the Koch Brothers and their focus on criminal justice reform. Read more…

GOP Redistricting Plot To Unseat Rep. Corrine Brown Exposed

Members of the Florida Republican Party conducted a secret meeting to lay out a plan to unseat Congresswoman Corrine Brown through redistricting. The plan – spearheaded by Florida State Rep. Janet Adkins – would pack inmates/felons who are ineligible to vote into the 5th Congressional District.

Rep. Corrine Brown spoke with Roland Martin about the GOP redistricting plot against her. She told Martin that neither the Democratic National Party nor the Florida Democratic Party have assisted her in combating the attack. Read more…

NewsOne Now Exclusive: Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder, A Supporter Of #BlackLivesMatter Responds To Critics

Ben & Jerry’s founders incited anger for publicly coming out in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. During a speech at their yearly franchise convention, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield appeared on stage wearing “hands up don’t shoot” t-shirts.

Cohen and Greenfield encouraged franchisees to sell the t-shirts with proceeds from the sale going to Hands Up United, the grassroots organization founded by activist/rapper, Tef Poe.

Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, spoke with Roland Martin via Skype about his support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and the backlash that he has received as a result. Read more…

Sen. Tim Scott Believes Police Body Cams Are “The Difference Between Life & Death”

Sen. Tim Scott joined Roland Martin Wednesday on NewsOne Now to discuss policing and the need for local law enforcement agencies to implement body cameras in an attempt to keep citizens, as well as police officers, safe.

Ten Years After Katrina: Soledad O’Brien Recounts The Devastation In New Orleans

Renowned journalist Soledad O’Brien joined Roland Martin Monday on NewsOne Now to discuss the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and what has changed since the storm flooded New Orleans in 2005. Read More…

