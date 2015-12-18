NewsOne Now Holiday Tech Gift Guide

[anvplayer video=”4229727″]

The holiday season is in full swing and for those of you who are looking to purchase a few gadgets for your loved ones or even for yourself, NewsOne Now has compiled some of the hottest gear in this year’s Holiday Tech Gift Guide.

Tech-life expert Stephanie Humphrey joined Roland Martin on the set of NewsOne Now to unveil all of this year’s goodies, but before she broke out the gear, she broke down a list of which items you should not place under the Christmas tree.

Humphrey’s list of tech gifts not to buy includes:

Swagway hoverboards – Cheaply made hoverboards with Lithium ion batteries are exploding.

– Cheaply made hoverboards with Lithium ion batteries are exploding. Hello Barbie – WiFi-enabled Barbie could put your family’s privacy at risk.

– WiFi-enabled Barbie could put your family’s privacy at risk. Vtech devices – The children’s technology and toy company was hacked, leaving parent and child personal information exposed.

Humphrey’s list of tech gifts to buy includes:

Little Bits Base Kit – Introduces children to electronics, inventing and robotics.

– Introduces children to electronics, inventing and robotics. Parrot Rolling Spider Drone – A drone that you can control with your smartphone.

– A drone that you can control with your smartphone. JBL Charge 2 – Portable Bluetooth speaker with a USB charger.

– Portable Bluetooth speaker with a USB charger. Samsung Edge+

Watch Roland Martin and tech-life expert Stephanie Humphrey break down this year’s NewsOne Now Tech Gift Guide in the video clip above.

