NewsOne Now Holiday Tech Gift Guide

NewsOne Now

Posted December 18, 2015
The holiday season is in full swing and for those of you who are looking to purchase a few gadgets for your loved ones or even for yourself, NewsOne Now has compiled some of the hottest gear in this year’s Holiday Tech Gift Guide.

Tech-life expert Stephanie Humphrey joined Roland Martin on the set of NewsOne Now to unveil all of this year’s goodies, but before she broke out the gear, she broke down a list of which items you should not place under the Christmas tree.

Humphrey’s list of tech gifts not to buy includes:

  • Swagway hoverboards – Cheaply made hoverboards with Lithium ion batteries are exploding.
  • Hello Barbie – WiFi-enabled Barbie could put your family’s privacy at risk.
  • Vtech devices – The children’s technology and toy company was hacked, leaving parent and child personal information exposed.

Humphrey’s list of tech gifts to buy includes:

  • Little Bits Base Kit – Introduces children to electronics, inventing and robotics.
  • Parrot Rolling Spider Drone – A drone that you can control with your smartphone.
  • JBL Charge 2 – Portable Bluetooth speaker with a USB charger.
  • Samsung Edge+

Watch Roland Martin and tech-life expert Stephanie Humphrey break down this year’s NewsOne Now Tech Gift Guide in the video clip above.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

