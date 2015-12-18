NewsOne Now Holiday Tech Gift Guide

[anvplayer video=”4229727″]
The holiday season is in full swing and for those of you who are looking to purchase a few gadgets for your loved ones or even for yourself, NewsOne Now has compiled some of the hottest gear in this year’s Holiday Tech Gift Guide.
Tech-life expert Stephanie Humphrey joined Roland Martin on the set of NewsOne Now to unveil all of this year’s goodies, but before she broke out the gear, she broke down a list of which items you should not place under the Christmas tree.
Humphrey’s list of tech gifts not to buy includes:
- Swagway hoverboards – Cheaply made hoverboards with Lithium ion batteries are exploding.
- Hello Barbie – WiFi-enabled Barbie could put your family’s privacy at risk.
- Vtech devices – The children’s technology and toy company was hacked, leaving parent and child personal information exposed.
Humphrey’s list of tech gifts to buy includes:
- Little Bits Base Kit – Introduces children to electronics, inventing and robotics.
- Parrot Rolling Spider Drone – A drone that you can control with your smartphone.
- JBL Charge 2 – Portable Bluetooth speaker with a USB charger.
- Samsung Edge+
