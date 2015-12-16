Black Graduation Gap Is Rapidly Closing

[anvplayer video=”4229734″]

Roland Martin, political analyst for The Tom Joyner Morning Show and host of TV One’s NewsOne Now, talks to the incoming Secretary of Education John King about the status of the nation’s graduation rates, education, and college preparation courses.

“We were excited to announce yesterday that the country reached the highest graduation rate we ever had with just over 82%. The African-American graduation rate has reached 72%, so we’re seeing a closing of the graduation gap,” King said.

Watch Roland Martin, the incoming Secretary of Education John King, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the increase in U.S. graduation rates in the video clip above.

