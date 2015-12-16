6 Odd Moments From The Final GOP Debate Of 2015

[anvplayer video=”4229733″]

While all eyes were on Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump and his latest poll rival, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, to see if sparks would fly, the final debate for the most part was surprisingly focused on the issues, including national security and immigration.

The two-hour primetime CNN-sponsored event at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada came just weeks before the nine top-tier candidates head to the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 1.

Trump endured repeated attacks from one-time presumed front-runner Jeb Bush and other competitors as they joined in opposition to his call to ban Muslims from the United States. The debate came in the aftermath of terror attacks in San Bernardino, California, and Paris.

Here are six odd moments from the fiery debate:

Trump Is Open to Closing the Internet

Some members of the audience booed the real estate mogul after he made the proposal during a back-and-forth with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul about how to fight terrorism.

Trump’s actual knowledge of the Internets seems on the same level as the late, great Alaskan Sen. Ted Stevens (“a series of tubes”). — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) December 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Donald Trump, whose website was hacked, is gonna figure out who online belongs to ISIS. A man whose tweets are misspelled. — Bijan C. Bayne (@bijancbayne) December 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ted Cruz Says “Political Correctness Is Killing People”

He argued that fear of offending the Muslim community has resulted in the Obama administration’s failure to aggressively fight terrorism.

Trump Actually Thinks Killing The Family Members Of ISIS Will Help The U.S.

“[It] will make people think, because they may not care much about their lives, but they do care, believe it or not, about their families’ lives.”

Ben Carson’s Weird Answer To A Question About Whether He Could Bomb Innocent People As President To Show “Strength”

When asked if he could order the bombing of civilians, Carson responded with a story about cutting open a child’s head to remove a tumor as a pediatric neurosurgeon.

“When I say to them, ‘We are going to have to open your head up and take out this tumor,’” he said. “They’re not happy about it and they don’t like me very much at that point. But later on, they love me. Later on, they really realize what’s going on. And by the same token, you have to be able to look at the big picture, and understand that it’s actually merciful if you go ahead and finish the job, rather death by a thousand pricks.”

I hope that whoever is on Carson's campaign team is on sabbatical so that they can go back to that job when this is over. #GOPDebate — deray mckesson (@deray) December 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

People at this watch party are super confused about @RealBenCarson talking about doing surgery on children. #GOPDebate — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

CNN moderator Hugh Hewitt Booed When He Asked Carson About Bombing Children

#WhitesAgainstTrump Trends on Twitter During the Debate

This was odd because it was unexpected.

I can't stomach the debate tonite, but the Twitter commentary AND the #WhitesAgainstTrump hashtag? Thank you sir may I have another🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) December 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I applaud whoever or whatever started the trend #WhitesAgainstTrump .. — K.aleshay ♒️ (@FearlessBellaxx) December 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Being a professional troll for 30 years doesn't qualify you to run a country. #WhitesAgainstTrump — Charlie Hitchcock (@SadHulk) December 16, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Did you watch the debate and what did you think?

