Black CEO Of Sam’s Club Unfairly Accused Of Racism After Important Diversity Talk

Rosalind Brewer, the Black female CEO of Sam’s Club, is being accused of racial discrimination against White men after discussing workplace diversity in an interview on CNN, according to Yahoo News.

Critics are threatening to boycott the big box chain unless she is fired, the report says. The incident began last week after CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked Brewer how she promotes workforce diversity.

From Yahoo News:

“Just today we met with a supplier and the entire other side of the table was all Caucasian males,” [Brewer told Harlow.] “That was interesting. I decided not to talk about it directly with [the supplier’s] folks in the room because there were actually no female, like, levels down. So I’m going to place a call to him.”

Critics are claiming that Brewer’s remarks are evidence that she advocates against employing and hiring white men — even though four of the eight people on her executive team are white men. Some customers are now accusing Brewer of being “racist” toward white men and are threatening to boycott Sam’s Club.

The interview has since been shared widely by right-wing sites, including RedState, BizPac Review, and TeaParty.org, prompting some customers to criticize the company online.

DYK that the official stance by @SamsClub is to discriminate against White people as CEO Rosalind Brewer explains https://t.co/aWQrAWzx1m — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) December 14, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@PoliticalShort @SamsClub can't believe she said this openly and Sam's Club still has her as a CEO — don85375 (@don85375) December 14, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Not everyone agreed that Brewer’s comments represented discrimination:

I've had membership with @SamsClub for years; I rarely use it, I'm more of a BJ's Costco shopper but CEO #RosalindBrewer was 100% right. — Kim (@truthrocker) December 14, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Absolutely NOTHING racist about Sam's Club CEO Rosalind Brewer's statement on diversity. Nothing! An anemic attempt to turn things around. — Dhealthstore.com (@Dhealthstore) December 14, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It’s clear that racism was not Brewer’s message. Instead, the CEO’s diversity talk highlighted unity and a necessary change in the corporate world. And her message was completely consistent with company’s diversity supplier program of her parent company, Walmart.

