Why Are We Always Trying To Avoid Another Government Shutdown?

[anvplayer video=”4229740″]

Government shutdowns have become a regular topic of conversation in Washington D.C. for the last few years. While many thought the talk of shutting down the government would have ended with Speaker of the House John Boehner’s retirement, politicians are still continuing to use it as a threat, and congressional gridlock is becoming rather normal.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown and keep the “federal government running for five days after its current funding expires at midnight.”

Now that a short-term, stop-gap measure is in place to prevent the government from shutting down tonight, the question that needs to be answered is — will bipartisanship prevail and break down the walls of division in our political discourse?

Congressman James Clyburn joined guest host Angela Rye on NewsOne Now to discuss the threat of a new government shutdown before the close of 2015 and what’s at stake in the latest round of political chicken.

Rep. Clyburn predicted a five-day resolution would be passed to avoid an immediate shutdown of the government because Friday, Dec. 11, 2015 is the day “everything expires.”

USA Today reported the stop-gap measure will “put off a government shutdown until Dec. 16, … while negotiations continue on a two-year appropriations deal.”

Clyburn said, “I believe that within that time, we will come to agreement on all of these tax extenders, as well as an omnibus budget.” He added, “It won’t be all to my liking, but I think it will be something pretty workable for the next year.”

Rye asked Congressman Clyburn how the recent terrorist attacks will influence the upcoming agenda in Congress after the holidays.

Rep. Clyburn explained there was an FBI briefing yesterday regarding the terrorist attack in San Bernardino and said, “I think that the President is doing a pretty effective job — irrespective of what people may feel about one speech.”

He continued, “I find it kind of difficult for me to judge people’s actions by what they say,” and added, “We don’t judge by speech, we judge by deeds, and I think that what this President is doing is very effective in doing what needs to be done. Not just to secure our citizens, but we’ve got to maintain our relationships around the world, and so there is always a balancing act that is taking place.”

Clyburn found fault with those who want President Obama to deliver an “emotional speech that will charge people up, [but] the fact of the matter is, let’s just be effective with what we do and stop worry about the style here — let’s have some substance.”

Watch guest host Angela Rye, Rep. James Clyburn, Rep. Andre Carson, and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver discuss the looming budget battle in Washington, threats of terror against America, the proposed ban of Syrian refugees, and legislators using the politics of fear to manipulate American citizens in the video clip above.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Russell Simmons Addresses Open Letter To Donald Trump With NewsOne Now

Also On The Chicago Defender: